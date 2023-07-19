Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

First Look: Seattle Seahawks reveal ’90s-era throwback uniforms

Jul 19, 2023, 8:48 AM | Updated: 2:45 pm

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. (Photo courtesy of the Seahawks) Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner. (Photo courtesy of the Seahawks) Seahawks QB Geno Smith. (Photo courtesy of the Seahawks) Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. (Photo courtesy of the Seahawks) Throwback uniforms. (Photo courtesy of the Seahawks) Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner. (Photo courtesy of the Seahawks) Seahawks OT Charles Cross. (Photo courtesy of the Seahawks) Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett. (Photo courtesy of the Seahawks) Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. (Photo courtesy of the Seahawks)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The long-awaited reveal of the Seattle Seahawks’ throwback jerseys is here.

After announcing the return of the ’90s-era jerseys back in November of 2022, the Hawks unveiled the throwback uniforms Wednesday morning with this video.

The 1990s-style uniforms have been popular among Seahawks fans for a while, with many clamoring for their return. Well, the original Seahawks logo, blue tops and grey pants and helmet are back for at least part of the 2023 season. The color scheme is the same one the team used from its inception in 1976 until switching to a darker blue with a neon green secondary color in 2002.

The throwbacks will make their debut in Week 8 when the Seahawks host the Cleveland Browns (who will also be wearing throwback jerseys) for a Sunday, Oct. 29 game at Lumen Field.

The jerseys are available for purchase through the Seahawks, and more information on that as well as more photos from the reveal are available at this link, which is aptly located at throwback.seahawks.com. It’s complete with some 90s-era internet memories, too.

Quandre Diggs

Someone who has become the effective “face” of the throwback uniforms has been Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs, who has posted about the jerseys numerous times over the last year. He was also the first to announce when the jerseys would get revealed, and on Tuesday, he showed off his custom Nike cleats that he’ll wear along with the throwback unis.

At the same time as the reveal on Wednesday, Diggs joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk to share his reaction to the uniforms.

“I love them. I think they’re going to be special. I think it brings back a great culture,” Diggs said. ” … The first person I think of with that logo, for me, was (legendary running back) Ricky Watters … I think they’re dope, man. I know that when we wear them, we’re gonna wear them with pride.”

