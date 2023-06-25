Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd of Seattle Storm named All-Star

Jun 25, 2023, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:45 am

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm reacts a basket against Phoenix on June 24, 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, the WNBA’s leading scorer, is among the All-Star Game starters announced Sunday by the league.

Loyd is averaging 25.4 points per game in the Storm’s first season since the retirement of legendary point guard Sue Bird and offseason departure of former MVP Breanna Stewart to the New York Liberty. Stewart is second in scoring to Loyd with 22.9 points per game.

Brittney Griner will also be starting in the WNBA All-Star Game a year after she was an honorary choice by the league while she was being detained in Russia.

The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. Last season all the players wore Griner No. 42 jerseys for the second half of the game that was played in Chicago.

A’ja Wilson and Stewart were the top vote getters among fans and will be the captains of the two teams when the game is played in Las Vegas on July 15. The two players were also captains last year and are each making their fifth All-Star appearances. Wilson’s team won the game last year.

Other frontcourt players chosen to start include rookie Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever. She would be the first rookie to start an All-Star game since Shoni Schimmel did it in 2014. Overall eight rookies have been chosen to start the All-Star Game.

Satou Sabally of Dallas and Elena Delle Donne of Washington round out the frontcourt starters.

The backcourt starters are Loyd, Las Vegas teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale.

The reserves will be chosen by the league’s head coaches, who will choose three guards, five frontcourt players and four at either position. Coaches can’t vote for their own players. The reserves will be announced on July 1.

Stewart and Wilson will draft their rosters on July 8.

Fan balloting accounts for 50% of the vote to determine starters for the game. WNBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Player’s scores were calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the three groups.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this report.

Saturday: Loyd scores 24 with 4 steals, Seattle Storm beat Mercury 97-74

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Loyd scores 24 with 4 steals, Seattle Storm beat Mercury 97-74

Jewell Loyd scored 24 points and had a season-high four steals, Ezi Magbegor added 15 points and the Seattle Storm beat Phoenix 97-74.

1 day ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores 25 to help Fever beat Seattle Storm 80-68

Kelsey Mitchell made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 80-68.

3 days ago

Seattle Storm Sun Alyssa Thomas...

The Associated Press

Thomas’ triple-double leads Sun past Seattle Storm 85-79

DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points to move into 10th on the WNBA scoring list, Alyssa Thomas secured her fifth career triple-double and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 85-79.

5 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd scores 39, leads Seattle Storm past Wings 109-103

Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 39 points and the Seattle Storm made 17 3-pointers and defeated the Dallas Wings 109-103 on Saturday.

8 days ago

Seattle Storm Las Vegas Jackie Young...

The Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces ease past Seattle Storm 96-63

Jackie Young scored 28 points, A’ja Wilson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 96-63.

10 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Seattle Storm make 12 3-pointers, beat Mercury 83-69

Sami Whitcomb scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-69.

12 days ago

WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd of Seattle Storm named All-Star