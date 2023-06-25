Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Loyd scores 24 with 4 steals, Seattle Storm beat Mercury 97-74

Jun 24, 2023, 8:45 PM | Updated: 9:08 pm

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm reacts after a 3-pointer on June 24, 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 24 points and had a season-high four steals, Ezi Magbegor added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 97-74 Saturday night.

Seattle Storm 97, Phoenix Mercury 74: Box score

Sami Whitcomb scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Joyner Holmes had a career-high 12 points for Seattle (4-9).

Phoenix (2-10) got Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi back after each missed the last three games, and lost its fifth straight. The Mercury are off to their worst start since opening 2-10 in 2003, when they finished 8-26.

Moriah Jefferson led the Mercury with a season-high 18 points. Michaela Onyenwere added 14 points, T0aurasi scored 13 and Griner 11.

The Mercury committed 13 of its 20 turnovers in the first half, while Loyd had 13 points and Magbegor scored 11 on 4-for-4 shooting to give Seattle a 39-34 lead after two quarters.

Griner (hip) and Taurasi (hamstring) rejoined the Mercury after double-digit losses in each game during their absence. Skylar Diggins-Smith (maternity leave), a four-time All-WNBA first-team selection, including each of the last two seasons, has not played this season.

Seattle had 23 assists on 32 made field goals and hit 13 3-pointers.

Last time: Mitchell hits 7 3s to help Fever beat Seattle Storm 80-68

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores 25 to help Fever beat Seattle Storm 80-68

Kelsey Mitchell made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 80-68.

3 days ago

Seattle Storm Sun Alyssa Thomas...

The Associated Press

Thomas’ triple-double leads Sun past Seattle Storm 85-79

DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points to move into 10th on the WNBA scoring list, Alyssa Thomas secured her fifth career triple-double and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 85-79.

5 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd scores 39, leads Seattle Storm past Wings 109-103

Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 39 points and the Seattle Storm made 17 3-pointers and defeated the Dallas Wings 109-103 on Saturday.

8 days ago

Seattle Storm Las Vegas Jackie Young...

The Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces ease past Seattle Storm 96-63

Jackie Young scored 28 points, A’ja Wilson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 96-63.

10 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Seattle Storm make 12 3-pointers, beat Mercury 83-69

Sami Whitcomb scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-69.

12 days ago

Sue Bird...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What WNBA legend Sue Bird means to the city of Seattle

ESPN's Kevin Pelton joined Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy to talk about the legacy of Sue Bird a day after her No. 10 jersey was raised to the rafters at Climate Pledge Arena.

13 days ago

Loyd scores 24 with 4 steals, Seattle Storm beat Mercury 97-74