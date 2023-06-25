Loyd scores 24 with 4 steals, Seattle Storm beat Mercury 97-74

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 24 points and had a season-high four steals, Ezi Magbegor added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 97-74 Saturday night.

Seattle Storm 97, Phoenix Mercury 74: Box score

Gold Mamba does it again 🤑@jewellloyd was moneyyy in @seattlestorm's win over the Mercury going 3-6 from the 3-point line and finishing with 24 PTS, 7 REB, and 3 AST #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/45E3Q8GacA — WNBA (@WNBA) June 25, 2023

Sami Whitcomb scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Joyner Holmes had a career-high 12 points for Seattle (4-9).

Phoenix (2-10) got Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi back after each missed the last three games, and lost its fifth straight. The Mercury are off to their worst start since opening 2-10 in 2003, when they finished 8-26.

Moriah Jefferson led the Mercury with a season-high 18 points. Michaela Onyenwere added 14 points, T0aurasi scored 13 and Griner 11.

The Mercury committed 13 of its 20 turnovers in the first half, while Loyd had 13 points and Magbegor scored 11 on 4-for-4 shooting to give Seattle a 39-34 lead after two quarters.

Griner (hip) and Taurasi (hamstring) rejoined the Mercury after double-digit losses in each game during their absence. Skylar Diggins-Smith (maternity leave), a four-time All-WNBA first-team selection, including each of the last two seasons, has not played this season.

Seattle had 23 assists on 32 made field goals and hit 13 3-pointers.

Last time: Mitchell hits 7 3s to help Fever beat Seattle Storm 80-68