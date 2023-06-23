Close
SEATTLE STORM

Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores 25 to help Fever beat Seattle Storm 80-68

Jun 22, 2023, 9:33 PM

Seattle Storm...

Emma Cannon and Maya Caldwell of the Indiana Fever defend Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm on June 22, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points and the Indiana Fever used a 17-0 run in the second half to beat the Seattle Storm 80-68 on Thursday night.

Indiana Fever 80, Seattle Storm 68: Box Score

NaLyssa Smith had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana (5-7). Emma Cannon and Erica Wheeler each scored 10 points, and rookie Aliyah Boston had nine points and 11 rebounds.

WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd was held to 19 points on 5-of-21 shooting for Seattle (3-9). Ezi Magbegor added 18 points and Ivana Dojkic had 11. The Storm made just 22 of 74 field goals, with 11 coming from 3-point range.

Seattle led 59-58 with 4:11 left in the third quarter but didn’t score again until Jordan Horston’s layup with 3:48 remaining in the fourth. The Storm went 0 for 21 during the 10-minute drought, including 15 straight misses in the fourth.

Mitchell scored 12 points in the first half and Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana led 48-44. Mitchell made a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 67-59 after a 9-0 run.

