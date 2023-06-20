Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

K.J. Wright seeing big things with Seahawks’ top 2 picks

Jun 20, 2023, 2:29 PM

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Jaxon Smith-Njigba after being taken 20th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have the luxury of going into the 2023 season with not just one but two rookies they picked in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Rost: The good and bad news for Seahawks’ chances of dethroning 49ers

Not all first-round picks reach their full potential, but at least for now, former Seahawks great K.J. Wright is buying into what No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and No. 20 selection Jaxon Smith-Njigba are bringing to the table.

Here’s a look at what the former Pro Bowl linebacker had to say about the Seahawks’ top two rookies when he joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday for a special offseason edition of The K.J. Wright Show.

Top Seattle Seahawks pick Devon Witherspoon

Illinois product Witherspoon has the distinction of being not only the first cornerback taken in he first round by Seattle under current head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, but also the highest overall draft pick this Seahawks regime has ever made. What Wright sees in his future is befitting a player of those accolades.

“They’re going to get creative with this young man,” Wright said. “They’re going to put them at nickel (cornerback) some, he’s obviously going to be at (outside) corner, blitzing him off the edge, him matching up against (players like Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver) Cooper Kupp. Essentially, he can travel where your best guy is. ‘Hey, we’re facing (Buffalo Bills All-Pro receiver) Stefon Diggs. If he goes into the slot, you got him. If he goes on the outside, you got him. Cooper Kupp, you match up against this guy.’ He’s a rookie, going to have some learning (to do), but as he grows and develops, he’s going to be the guy.”

Seahawks first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Though Ohio State wide receiver Smith-Njigba was Seattle’s second pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, as a first-round selection he was picked higher than either half of the Hawks’ established star duo at the position of DK Metcalf (second round, 2019) and Tyler Lockett (third round, 2015). Wright thinks there is good reason for that.

“This dude is going to be the guy that for the next eight years, he’s going to be No. 11 for the Seattle Seahawks,” Wright said. “He’s going to be ‘the one.’ We’re talking about the next Doug (Baldwin), the next – I’m not gonna say Steve Largent, but you know, one of those guys. The next great Seahawks receiver. This is gonna be him.”

Pretty high praise. Needless to say, Wright has a lot of confidence in what Smith-Njigba can do on the field.

“Just throw it his way. The man has glue for hands. He’s got a good head on his shoulders, good family.”

Listen to the whole K.J. Wright Show at this link or in the podcast below.

Could the 2023 version of last year’s Seahawks be an NFC West rival?

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

seattle seahawks...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: K.J. Wright — Where are Seahawks in 3-year Super Bowl plan?

Former Seattle Seahawks great K.J. Wright joined Brock and Salk to talk about the state of the Hawks and where they are in their attempt to build back up to a Super Bowl-caliber team.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Rams Cooper Kupp...

Brent Stecker

The new version of last year’s Seahawks could be NFC West rival

The NFC West looks like a two-team race in 2023 between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, but Brock Huard is keeping an eye on the Rams.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Will Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith improve in 2023?

Have the Seattle Seahawks done enough to help Geno Smith take the next step in his second season as their starting quarterback?

2 days ago

UW Huskies Kalen DeBoer...

Brandon Gustafson

Why Huard doesn’t see UW Huskies as a playoff team in 2023

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman thinks the UW Huskies can be a playoff team in 2023, but Brock Huard isn't as high on his alma mater.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks trade Aaron Donald...

Brandon Gustafson

Brock & Salk: Should Seahawks consider blockbuster trade for Aaron Donald?

Does a blockbuster trade for star Rams DL Aaron Donald make sense for the Seattle Seahawks? Brock and Salk broke it down on Thursday.

5 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Kalen DeBoer...

Brandon Gustafson

Why a top college football insider thinks UW Huskies are playoff contenders

The UW Huskies aren't just a Pac-12 contender, but a College Football Playoff contender, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman told Brock & Salk.

5 days ago

K.J. Wright seeing big things with Seahawks’ top 2 picks