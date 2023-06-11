Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

FC Charlotte rallies for 3-3 draw with Seattle Sounders

Jun 10, 2023, 8:07 PM

Seattle Sounders Roldan...

The Sounders' Cristian Roldan scores a goal against FC Charlotte on June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BY


AP staff

CHARLOTTE N.C. (AP) — Patrick Agyemang scored his first career goal, coming off the bench to find the net in the 89th minute, to rally FC Charlotte to a 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Seattle Sounders 3, FC Charlotte 3: Summary

Cristian Roldan gave Seattle (8-6-4) the lead in the 11th minute when he took a pass from Jackson Ragen and scored his second goal of the season.

Defender Jaylin Lindsey scored the equalizer for Charlotte (6-8-4) in the 17th minute. Lindsey’s first netter of the season came with assists from Karol Swiderski and Ashley Westwood.

Seattle took a 2-1 lead into intermission on a goal by Raúl Ruidíaz in the 36th minute. Léo Chú notched his seventh assist this season on Ruidíaz’s third netter.

Charlotte knotted the score in the 53rd minute when Westwood took a pass from Benjamin Bender and scored his first career goal.

The Sounders regained the lead in the 70th minute on another goal by Ruidíaz — his fourth — with assists from João Paulo and Roldan.

Stefan Frei did not make a save for the Sounders. Kristijan Kahlina stopped three shots for Charlotte.

Seattle snapped a club-record streak of 10 straight matches without scoring multiple goals. The Sounders scored twice in the second half to beat Charlotte 2-1 in Seattle in the only other match-up between the teams.

The Sounders fall to 2-4-3 in their last nine matches after posting a 6-1-2 mark in the previous nine.

Charlotte is 7-3-4 in its last 14 home matches.

Both teams are idle next week.

