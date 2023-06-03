Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Seattle Sounders play rival Portland Timbers to 0-0 draw

Jun 3, 2023, 4:19 PM

Seattle Sounders Portland Timbers...

Seattle Sounders' Stefan Frei defends against Portland Timbers' Dairon Asprilla. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — For the first time in their history as Major League Soccer rivals, the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday in a match where scoring chances were limited and neither goalkeeper was tested.

Seattle Sounders 0, Portland Timbers 0: Summary

The previous 39 MLS matches between the teams – regular and postseason — all featured at least one goal scored.

But the draw continued Portland’s run of surprising success in Seattle as the Timbers are now unbeaten in their past eight games played at Lumen Field. Portland’s last loss in Seattle was May 27, 2017.

The Timbers snapped a two-game losing streak despite finishing with just two shots on goal, but Portland will take the draw against its most heated foe after beating the Sounders 4-1 at home in April.

Meanwhile, the draw was a disappointing point for Seattle after losing three of its past four matches, including a 1-0 loss to San Jose at home on Wednesday. It also highlighted the Sounders’ struggles at scoring for the better part of six weeks. Over its past 10 matches, Seattle has scored just six goals and been shut out in four of those matches.

Seattle’s only shot on goal came from defender Yeimar Andrade in the 53rd minute. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei posted his 100th career shutout.

Cristian Roldan saw his first action in nearly two months for Seattle coming on in the 57th minute. Roldan last played on April 8 against St. Louis City before suffering a concussion in training that sidelined him for an extended period. The injury also cost Roldan any chance of being in consideration for the United States roster competing in the CONCACAF Nations League later this month.

Despite the layoff, Roldan looked sharp, setting up Seattle’s best scoring chance in the 63rd minute when his cutback and cross found Leo Chu, but his header was wide of the net.

The match was the first-half of a doubleheader at Lumen Field with the city’s NWSL teams meeting in the second game with OL Reign hosting the Portland Thorns.

