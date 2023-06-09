After a 21-year-long Hall of Fame career for the Seattle Storm, Sue Bird retired after last season. On Sunday, she becomes the second player in team history to have her number retired.

Bird, a point guard who wore No. 10 for her entire Seattle career, will join former teammate Lauren Jackson (No. 15) as players whose jersey numbers will be retired by the Storm.

Bird will be honored ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Washington Mystics, and on Friday, Bird kicked off the celebration by raising a flag of her jersey atop the Space Needle.

Bird, 42, was the No. 1 pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft after a legendary college career at the University of Connecticut, where she was a two-time National Champion as well as National Player of the Year in her final collegiate season.

With the Storm, Bird was a franchise icon. She helped guide the Storm to four WNBA titles while earning 13 All-Star nods, eight All-WNBA honors and leading the league in assists twice. Bird ranks top-10 in many WNBA categories, including points, 3-pointers made, field goals and steals. She ranks first in WNBA history in games played, minutes played and assists. She also won five Olympic Gold Medals as part of Team USA and at the time of her retirement, she’d scored or assisted on more than 25% of the franchise’s field goals.

