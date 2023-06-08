Close
Seahawks still uncertain on Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks timelines

Jun 8, 2023, 3:56 PM

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Jamal Adams during minicamp on June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

AP staff

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After seeing them in person this week during the team’s mandatory minicamp, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said it will continue to be a race for safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks to be ready by the start of training camp next month.

Huard: The ‘fascinating’ way Seattle Seahawks’ roster differs from others

But to this point, Carroll isn’t ruling out at least Adams being ready by the time the regular season begins on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’ll see. Let’s get to camp first and see what happens,” Carroll said as the Seahawks finished minicamp on Thursday. “It may be too much to ask. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

The recovery of Adams and Brooks are the two most significant questions the Seahawks face with injuries heading into the summer break before the start of training camp.

Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in the season opener last season, while Brooks suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Week 17 against the New York Jets. Brooks could be a candidate for starting the season on the physically unable to perform list to give him extra time in his recovery.

But there was optimism when Adams was injured that he would be ready for the start of 2023. And while that’s not being ruled out as of yet, the next six weeks will be important in his continued rehabilitation.

“There are benchmarks. There are strength things that he has to get back to full. I think range of motion is pretty good, but I think we’re talking about strength right now,” Carroll said. “It’s just time. It’s just time on task. It’s really clear. He’s got really good guys he’s working with back home. Being here was really important so that we saw him.”

Brooks and Adams both spent the majority of the offseason working out and rehabbing in Texas.

“We made some adjustments and changes as always and you only get so much out of the Zoom thing so them being here has been really valuable,” Carroll said.

Cornerback Tariq Woolen is expected to be fully healthy for the start of training camp after having his knee scoped last month to repair a cartilage issue. Fellow defensive back Coby Bryant sat out minicamp because of a sprained toe that as of now won’t require surgery, Carroll said.

Bryant’s absence allowed Seattle to mix its defensive backs during minicamp and give first-round pick Devon Witherspoon some time at slot cornerback.

“When we gave him the chance he jumped right on it,” Carroll said. “He is a really good football learner. He gets it. It makes sense to him. He does things naturally really well.”

Brock Huard’s four big Seattle Seahawks minicamp storylines

