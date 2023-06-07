Brock Huard’s 4 biggest Seattle Seahawks minicamp storylines

The Seattle Seahawks began their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, which is the last stop before training camp begins the run up to the season. Brock Huard of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk maps out his top storylines for this minicamp below, which you can also hear on Wednesday’s edition of the show.

Seattle Seahawks minicamp storylines

• 1. Top rookies need to learn even if they’re sidelined.

Based on last month and the Hawks’ history, Seattle will continue to be very conservative and play it safe with their first-round picks, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who have both been limited by lingering injuries. That said, those two have to bank a lot of these half-speed and mental reps and be full-go in six weeks for training camp. The duo could be worth a win in production if they are available, durable and sustainable.

• 2. What do the Seahawks do with Jamal Adams?

Based on the eye test from media day pics, strong safety Jamal Adams looks bigger than linebacker Devin Bush. That’s not a knock on his weight – it’s an observation that he should be asked to play in the box more than he ever has in his career. Put the pieces of the puzzle together. The Seahawks have excess supply at safety and minimal supply on paper at linebacker. My speculation is going forward, they want Adams to be a hybrid more than want to ask him to go backward in the secondary.

• 3. The time with the ones is telling.

Start counting the reps with the ones. We learned through rep counts last year that as much as Pete Carroll preached competition at quarterback, it was Geno Smith getting the lion’s share of No. 1 reps throughout the whole offseason and training camp. Which draft picks are getting the most run with the ones is the clearest indicator of positioning and competition in camp. That means at running back. On the line of scrimmage. At fourth wide receiver. Nickel corner/safety. Lots to watch in this final minicamp.

• 4. Noise.

Where’s the noise organically coming from? Is Bobby Wagner adding volume in his second stint with the Hawks? Is Quandre Diggs the same volume on the field as he is on social media? Can DK Metcalf be a measured weapon instead of a loose cannon? And who roars up front on both sides? Dre Jones and Jarran Reed have edge. Abe Lucas has backbone. But how much confidence and swag can come out of a group that has continuity on offense and complete turnover on the defensive line?

