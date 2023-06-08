Huard: The ‘fascinating’ way Seahawks’ roster differs from others

With the Seattle Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp taking place this week, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard has been taking a closer look at the entire roster.

Normally when minicamp rolls around, there are a handful of veteran players on each roster who look like they’re on the bubble as far as making the team come Week 1. Some of that is financial and some of that could be injury or drop in production.

That’s not the case with the Seahawks right now, though, as Huard explained during Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

“I went through their 89-man roster – they don’t have one,” he said. “I mean, if you want to say (2019 draft picks) Alton Robinson or DeeJay Dallas … It’s crazy how unbelievably young this team is.”

In addition to being a young team, the notable veterans on the roster have cemented their spots.

“DK (Metcalf) is not going anywhere, Tyler (Lockett) is not going anywhere, Bobby (Wagner) is not going anywhere, right?” Huard said. “I mean, those veterans that you would kind of put on that list around the league, (with) 31 other teams, you could probably find two or three or four guys like, ‘Ooh, they’re making a lot of money. Veteran guy.’ You’ve had them in the past over the over these years. I don’t see it.”

One name that could be in that mold is defensive end Mario Edwards, a recent veteran free-agent signing. But even with him, Huard expects Edwards to have a role.

“They didn’t give him much money, so maybe Mario Edwards could be that guy? But again, they signed him for a reason and Pete (Carroll) really believes like he’s going to be the linchpin in some ways with his skill set,” Huard said. “Go look at the roster. I mean, it’s fascinating. There is not what there has been in the past with this team of those veterans on the outside looking in. It’s pretty young and it is pretty locked and loaded.”

Huard: The biggest adjustment for Seattle Seahawks rookie Mike Morris

