The Seattle Seahawks kicked off rookie minicamp this week, but those young players aren’t the only new players coming to the Pacific Northwest.

While it hasn’t been made official yet, the Seahawks have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive lineman Mario Edwards, who is 29 years old.

Edwards is 6 foot 3 and 280 pounds and was a second-round pick of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015. He was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, where he had three sacks and 11 QB hits in 13 games last season.

So how does the big defensive lineman fit in with the Seahawks? Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard broke it down during this Friday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

Edwards’ deal was first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Seahawks and star receiver Tyler Lockett restructured his deal to free up some salary cap space. Huard said Friday that he initially wondered if that move was done in order to help with signing the team’s 10-man draft class and/or to go after a free-agent defensive lineman.

“If it was Ndamukong Suh, if it was Akiem Hicks, if it was one of those veteran pieces,” Huard said.

Ultimately, it was Edwards rather than those two, and Huard thinks there’s a few reasons why.

“No. 1, familiarity with scheme. He’s been in just about every scheme you could possibly be as a walrus. I think this is his seventh NFL team, so there’s not going to be any scheme that’s thrown his way – three-down (linemen), four-down, bear front – whatever it is, he’s going to be pretty comfortable with it,” he said. “No. 2, I think compared to those other guys I just mentioned, I think his age and his health. He’s just 29 years old. So you’re not looking (at someone in their) mid-30s, late-30s like some of those other guys. So while he has kicked around the league a long time and as far as teams go, I think there’s still an age factor there that they do like.”

When Huard thinks of Edwards, he thinks of great power, especially in his lower-half. He compared him to a former Seahawks’ defensive lineman.

“Think of like Quinton Jefferson but with legs and power,” Huard said. “Quinton was a good football player, a savvy football player and he is now in Buffalo and has kicked around this league in a bunch of different spots because he’s a savvy guy and he knows the game. Mario has just got a just a lot stronger lower half.”

Huard thinks Edwards profiles as an “elephant” defensive end, playing as a five-technique. Huard thinks Edwards may fit in that role better than Jefferson and another former Hawks’ D-lineman who left this offseason in free agency.

“He’s got a lot more power and strength than Quinton Jefferson does, he’s got more length than Poona Ford does,” Huard said. “So just a system fit, an ideal age, probably a very comfortable financial number for the Seahawks, and somebody that I think they’re pretty excited in-house to get done.”

