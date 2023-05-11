Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that the Seattle Seahawks had restructured wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s contract to free up nearly $5.7 million. Later in the day, the Hawks reportedly put that money to use to help out the defense.

Where Pete Carroll expects Seattle Seahawks to have position battles

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are signing veteran defensive end Mario Edwards to a one-year deal. Edwards had taken a free-agent visit to Seattle in March.

Edwards, 29, was most recently with Tennessee, where he had three sacks and 11 QB hits in 13 games in 2022 while playing 51% of the Titans’ defensive snaps. One of his three sacks this past season was of former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Edwards was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2015 after a standout collegiate career at Florida State.

Overall, Edwards has spent time with the Raiders, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Titans in his eight-year career. In 99 games, Edwards has 19.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 46 QB hits and three forced fumbles.

Edwards is 6 foot 3 and 280 pounds, so he should profile as a 3-4 defensive end in the Seahawks’ defensive scheme. He joins Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed as free-agent additions to Seattle’s defensive line this offseason, though Reed had previously been in Seattle from 2016-2020 after being selected in the second round by the Hawks.

Why did Seattle Seahawks’ choice at No. 5 seem to come out of nowhere?

Follow @TheBGustafson