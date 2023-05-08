Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

ESPN insider Miller: Seahawks draft an ‘A’ for ‘smart team-building’

May 8, 2023, 4:42 PM

Seattle Seahawks pick is in draft 2023...

A view of the stage as the Seahawks deliver a pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

ESPN NFL Draft analyst and insider Matt Miller has been busy all draft season, and while it took a week to get him on Brock and Salk to talk the Seattle Seahawks’ 10-player draft class, it did nothing to diminish his rave review for the job general manager John Schneider did.

Huard: Jaxon Smith-Njigba a combo of two Seattle Seahawks WR legends

“Very happy to be on with you and get to talk about one of the teams that just now has the best draft every year, it feels like,” Miller quipped Monday morning when he joined Brock Huard and Mike Salk on Seattle Sports. “It’s nice to talk to a city and a team that’s happy about their draft class, as opposed to so many teams last week (who) were depressed, so hopefully you guys aren’t.”

Brock and Salk certainly aren’t disappointed with what the Seahawks did, as Seattle brought in two first-round picks that have been pretty much universally lauded: Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall, then Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20.

Asked by Salk how he thought the Seahawks did, Miller was effusive in his praise not just for the top end of Seattle’s draft – he referenced Witherspoon, Smith-Njigba and second-round pass rusher Derrick Hall each in his answer – but the Hawks’ whole performance throughout the annual three-day affair.

“Freaking killed it,” Miller responded. “Got my No. 1 corner, my No. 1 wide receiver, a pass rusher that a lot of people thought could have gone first round, and then I really thought some of the Day 3 picks were really good from a scheme fit, from a value, from a need.”

There’s one thing that especially makes the strong grades for the Seahawks’ draft mean that much more, as Miller pointed out.

“This team checked every need that they have. For a playoff team to be able to do that says a lot when you could go in and check off needs,” Miller said. “It’s just really smart team-building. It was it was an ‘A’ draft, in my opinion.”

We will dive into more that Miller had to say to Brock and Salk throughout this week on SeattleSports.com. You can listen to the full conversation in the second segment of the podcast below.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Why 49ers GM John Lynch can see the Seattle Seahawks are coming
Seahawks GM John Schneider details backstory of draft day trade with Broncos
Seahawks draft picks Bump and Stacy are most excited about
Huard: The Seattle Seahawks UDFA creating the most buzz
John Schneider breaks down Seattle Seahawks’ Day 2 and 3 picks

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

Brent Stecker

Close look: 3 players who have helped Mariners get into a groove

Shannon Drayer, Seattle Mariners insider for Seattle Sports, details what stands out about J.P. Crawford, José Caballero and Bryce Miller.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brent Stecker

Huard: Jaxon Smith-Njigba a combo of 2 Seahawks WR legends

When Brock Huard looks at first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he sees shades of not just one but two of the best slot wide receivers in Seattle Seahawks history.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto: What Bryce Miller has that makes him unique and special

Bryce Miller had a stellar first start for the Seattle Mariners and Jerry Dipoto shared what he saw and what Miller's future is with the team.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Mike Salk

Salk: Biggest reason for Mariners’ hitting woes? Look to top of lineup

When looking at the Seattle Mariners' hitting woes, Mike Salk points to the top of the lineup more than lack of spending or one more bat.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners Andres Munoz...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto gives injury updates, timelines for Muñoz and Ray

During his weekly Seattle Sports show, Jerry Dipoto shared updates and timelines for injured pitchers Robbie Ray and Andrés Muñoz.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks UDFA C.J. Johnson...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: The Seattle Seahawks UDFA creating the most buzz

According to Brock Huard, East Carolina wide receiver C.J. Johnson is the undrafted free agent with the most buzz on the Seattle Seahawks.

5 days ago

ESPN insider Miller: Seahawks draft an ‘A’ for ‘smart team-building’