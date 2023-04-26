Seattle Sports voices share their picks for the Seahawks at No. 5

We’re just one day away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, and it’s a major one for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seattle Seahawks are armed with elite draft capital as they have two picks in each of the first two rounds, including the No. 5 overall pick, the highest selection of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era, which began in 2010.

What Seattle will do with that No. 5 pick is something we at Seattle Sports have been talking about for months.

So, with the draft knocking on the door, the voices of Seattle Sports came together to share what they think will – and should – happen with the Seattle Seahawks at the start of the first round. Here’s what they all had to say.

My guy from Day 1, and for over two years, has been Alabama edge player Will Anderson.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: Why Bama’s Will Anderson is draft’s top defender

It’s such a bummer that the Chargers gave the Broncos the season finale because the likelihood of Anderson at three was far greater than the odds he’ll be available at No. 5.

That said, choice No. 2 for me would be trading down a pick or three and taking high-risk defensive tackle Jalen Carter out of Georgia. While there are legitimate red flags and warning signs, he is the most disruptive interior defensive linemen in this draft, and in many previous drafts, for that matter.

Lastly, maximizing picks 20-60 will be a huge priority for teams in this draft and if the Hawks end up with four or five in that sweet spot, I wouldn’t be surprised at all. Before there was “Trader” Jerry Dipoto with the Mariners, there was and is “Trader” John Schneider.

“OK, I’ve changed my mind about a thousand times during the last few months and even more often in the last few weeks. I’ve thought about trading up for Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, been tempted by the tantalizing talent of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and considered a future with Texas Tech end Tyree Wilson. And to be honest, any of those scenarios would still be a huge win for the Seahawks on draft day.

“But they should draft the player with the highest upside at the most valuable position. And that player is clearly Richardson, the quarterback from Florida.”

Note: This is an excerpt from a column that ran on Tuesday. Read the full column at this link.

The Seahawks need to find a long term answer at quarterback, but I can’t look past the needs on defense at No 5. They were 30th in rushing yards allowed (as though I needed to remind you) and haven’t been a top-10 scoring defense since 2017.

In the NFC West we’ve seen Nick Bosa and the 49ers, Aaron Donald and the Rams … Maybe it’s time for Seattle to find its difference-maker. I’m still guessing it’s Jalen Carter here.

Seahawks Draft: What to know about Jalen Carter’s time at Georgia

As for later … Do I need to order a pizza at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning? No, but I want it. And that’s kind of how I feel about Bijan Robinson at 20. I doubt he’s there but CAN YOU IMAGINE!

Rost: With glaring need on D-line, why is QB speculation so high for Seattle Seahawks?

With the fifth pick, the Seattle Seahawks should take the best available defensive player. I am assuming that QBs will be taken early, and that Will Anderson will go to the Cardinals. If the Cardinals are enticed by some trade offers, that could throw a wrench in my prediction. Anyone who moves up to the third pick MUST be taking a QB, pushing Anderson a bit further down the draft than expected.

Anderson could drop and the Seahawks could be forced into a tough decision. Who is NOW the best defensive player? Anderson or Jalen Carter? Now it’s about necessity. Do the Hawks need an elite edge rusher? Or a D-tackle to fill the void Al woods left? I go with the latter. It’s all about the interior. Keep these linebackers clean and stop the run.

So, with the fifth pick in the NFL Draft, the Seahawks select… Jalen Carter.

But I wouldn’t be mad if they took a QB.

I feel like the Seahawks think there are only a few top-five picks. My guess would be Will Anderson, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. I’m not sure that Tyree Wilson, Jalen Carter and Will Levis are top-five picks.

So, the Seahawks were RUMORED to have tried to trade with Philly a little over a year ago. But maybe it laid the pathway for a trade this April. Seahawks trade their No. 5 pick to Philadelphia for their No. 10 and No. 30 (and possibly No. 62, the second-to-last pick in the second round).

To complete the guess, the Seahawks pick a pair of Clemson pass rushers at No. 10 – Myles Murphy – and 30 – Bryan Bresee – with Philly’s first-round picks. Add in another corner back at No. 20 (Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State or Devon Witherspoon of Illinois).

If the Seahawks are able to carve out the No. 62 pick from the Eagles, it will be one of my favorite players in the draft – Tyjae Spears, running back from Tulane. (Look him up!)

We’ve talked to Seahawks general manager John Schneider for The John Schneider Show on Wyman & Bob for the last nine weeks and I honestly do not have any better feel for who John is going to pick than I did nine weeks ago. He has given nothing away.

The one thing he has given away in the past?: “You can’t have enough pass rushers.” This fits the bill.

Let’s face it, the Seahawks need defense. They’ve bled yardage the past two years, ranking 26th (362 yards per game) in 2022 and 28th (379 yards per game) in 2021.

You can see the effect drafting Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen last year has helped with their passing yards ranking. They went from second-worst in pass yardage in 2020 and 2021, to No. 13 against the pass in 2022.

So, the projected draft after trade with the Eagles:

• No. 10 (PHI): DE Myles Murphy – Clemson

• No. 20 (SEA): CB Joey Porter – Penn State or CB Devon Witherspoon – Illinois

• No. 30 (PHI): DT Bryan Bresee – Clemson

• No. 62 (PHI): RB Tyjae Spears – Tulane

I have debated this over and over and tried to convince myself that they will go with somebody other than Jalen Carter, but I just don’t see that happening.

If Carter is there at No. 5, even with the baggage that he comes with, he is still considered one of the top two overall players in the entire draft.

With the Seahawks’ need on the defensive line, I just don’t see them passing up somebody who is deemed that kind of talent.

I may be the risk-taker, thrill-seeker and adventurous lunatic in real life; but a gambler I am not.

Every morning on Brock & Salk, I get to listen to the NFL experts, scouts, analysts, coaches, broadcasters, former (and current) players, fans and Seattle Sports listeners from all around the country who share their own thoughts and analysis about who the Hawks should take at No. 5 and why that player is exactly what the team needs.

Yet here I sit – the anti-gambler – still completely and totally perplexed, crippled by analysis paralysis. Think Russell Crowe’s character John Nash in “A Beautiful Mind” as he solves complex math problems, but exactly the opposite.

But if John Schneider were to call and ask me to make a choice (please don’t), here is what I would tell him: Will Anderson.

Why? A lot of positives and an absence of disqualifiers.

A three-year starter under Nick Saban at Alabama with a full trophy case proving his production? Check. A lack of question marks about his love for the game and zero off-field drama? Check. Arguably the best nickname in football (“The Terminator”)? Check. Someone to make NFC West QBs lives a living hell? Double check.

I’m not a gambler, but Will Anderson feels like my best chance to hit the jackpot. Final answer.

I want the Seahawks to take Anthony Richardson at pick five.

I know defense is a big need, but I believe Will Anderson Jr. will be gone by this selection and he is my top defensive choice. There are too many questions when it comes to Jalen Carter’s commitment level and Tyree Wilson never holding the workout that was teased when he was medically cleared is concerning.

Why not go for the freakishly athletic quarterback that needs some development? Richardson needs some work, but the Seahawks have proven quite successful at developing quarterbacks and highlighting their strengths (despite what Russell Wilson may have thought). Seattle signed Geno Smith to a short-term deal and will be in need of another quarterback within the next couple of years.

Richardson has a rare combination of size, speed, and arm strength that’s hard to pass up and he would be in a great situation to learn from Smith.

No. 5: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

A game-wrecking defensive tackle is a must if you want to build a defense capable of competing for championships – just look at the last two Super Bowl winners.

Championship windows are fickle and can be oh so small in the NFL. You have to capitalize when you have the opportunity. If you’re drafting at No. 5, it’s usually because you have a bad team and can take the risk on allowing a young quarterback a few years to develop.

That isn’t the case for the Seahawks, a team in need of strengthening a defense that can support an offensive filled with stars.

No. 20: Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence

The Seahawks need to upgrade the interior of their offensive line and the 6-foot-5, 346-pound guard feels like a perfect fit.

The ability for two rookie tackles to come in and make immediate – and significant – contributions last year should be an encouraging blueprint for how this team can build one of the strongest offensive lines in the league.

Seattle Seahawks Draft: Why Florida OG O’Cyrus Torrence caught Wyman’s eye