SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks reuniting with legendary LB Bobby Wagner on 1-year deal

Mar 25, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 5:25 pm
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a 13-10 loss to the Saints on Oct. 25, 2021. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
The Seahawks have said throughout the offseason that they were open to reuniting with legendary middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

That’s exactly what’s happening.

Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs, who has openly campaigned for Wagner to return to Seattle on social media, tweeted that his former teammate is returning to the Pacific Northwest.

Soon after, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Wagner is returning to the Seahawks on a one-year deal worth $7 million.

The team announced the signing later on Saturday.

Wagner, 32, was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He immediately became a starter and in 10 years with the Seahawks, he was an eight-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL tackles leader, a Super Bowl champion and perennial defensive captain.

Last offseason, the Seahawks underwent a major shakeup with their roster, trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and releasing Wagner on the very same day.

Wagner soon signed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he shined yet again, earning second-team All-Pro honors. He had 11 tackles, two sacks and an interception in two games against his former team.

Wagner’s return makes sense for both parties as he gets to return to the team he played for for a decade and the Seahawks desperately needed inside linebacker help.

The Seahawks transitioned to a 3-4 defense last year, meaning they used two inside linebackers. One of those starters, Cody Barton, left in free agency while the other, Jordyn Brooks, is likely to miss part of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered in Week 16. The Hawks signed 2019 first-round pick Devin Bush, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in free agency, and with Wagner returning, that will give Seattle two potential starting inside linebackers a month before the 2023 NFL Draft.

