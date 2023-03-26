Close
BUMP AND STACY

Ray Roberts: Seahawks appear to upgrade at center with Evan Brown

Mar 26, 2023, 4:09 PM | Updated: 4:21 pm
Seahawks Evan Brown...
Evan Brown of the Detroit Lions looks on before a game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 24, 2022. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
BY
Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seahawks entered the offseason with a question mark at center, and that was even before 2022 starter Austin Blythe retired.

Seahawks Offseason Tracker: Keep up on moves, draft picks and more

Blythe, who retired in February after seven NFL seasons, was a pending free agent after spending one year with Seattle. Additionally, the contract of Blythe’s backup, Kyle Fuller, also came up after 2022 and he remains unsigned two weeks into free agency.

The Seahawks appear to have addressed the center position this offseason, though, by signing Evan Brown to a one-year deal.

Brown, 26, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has mostly served in a backup role, but he started 24 games over the last two years for the Detroit Lions – 12 each at center and guard. While Brown has experience at guard, general manager John Schneider told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob recently that Brown “ideally” is a center.

So what are the Seahawks getting with their new O-lineman? Who better to break it down that longtime NFL offensive lineman Ray Roberts, who joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Friday.

“Honestly, when I first saw it, I didn’t know who he was, I’m not gonna lie,” Roberts said.

After learning of the addition, Roberts did what he does best, which is hit the film room to get a feel for the newest Seahawks blocker.

“I went and did some research and watched some video of him, and to be honest with you, I think he’s an upgrade from Austin Blythe,” Roberts said. “There’s nothing that he does that really jumps off the board, but he has filled in over the last couple of years – I think he’s (started) 24 games – and he’s done a pretty good job.”

Roberts said Brown, who is 6 foot 3 and 320 pounds, has “a little better size” than the centers the Seahawks have had in recent years, especially when it comes to his lower body.

“And he’s smart. He’s a smart guy, he does well working up to the second level and getting on linebackers and those things,” he said. “I think he’s an improvement. In my opinion, I don’t know if he’s like the long-term answer at center, but a lot of that is going to come down to how well the guards play.”

Listen to the full Bump and Stacy conversation with “Big” Ray below.

More from Ray: Three interior OL draft prospects to keep an eye on for Seahawks

