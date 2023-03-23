Seahawks GM Schneider talks adding LB Bush, what it means for Wagner

The Seahawks addressed their thin depth at linebacker late last week, but the signing may have caused concern for fans hoping for a reunion with a franchise icon.

Bumpus: How Seahawks’ Julian Love addition can help Coby Bryant

Seattle agreed to a reported one-year deal with Devin Bush, who brings upside to the team but doesn’t bring the history that eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner, current a free agent, would to the Hawks.

Does the signing of the 24-year-old Bush mean bringing Wagner back is less likely now for the Seahawks? Not exactly, as general manager John Schneider said during his weekly Thursday show with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

“No,” Schneider said when asked by Bob Stelton if adding Bush has an impact on the team’s status with Wagner. “You know, we’ve been talking to Bobby, and what I can tell you is we’ll see what shakes out, see how this goes.

“You know how much respect we have for Bobby. … He had a great season this last year. We’ll continue to speak with him and stay in touch and see how this goes.”

The 32-year-old Wagner, who notably represents himself as his own agent, spent 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams, his first with any team other than the Seahawks after he was released by Seattle last offseason. He parted ways with the Rams last month as a cost-cutting measure.

As for the addition of Bush, Schneider provided his insight on what the team likes about a player whose four-year career to this point with the Steelers has not exactly lived up to his billing as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

“Obviously an instinctive player, really talented college player,” Schneider said. “The thing that stands out this past year is the way he’ll strike ya, he can really take on guards, he’s not afraid to throw his body around, and he still has that short close about him. Closing the distance and, like, playing with good angles and the good eyes. It’ll be fun to see him fit into our group here.”

Huard: What Seahawks are getting in LB Devin Bush, why they signed him

Another addition the Seahawks made last week on defense is Julian Love, a defensive back who has played all around the secondary in his four years with the New York Giants. Schneider gave his report on what jumps out about the 25-year-old Love, as well.

“He’s a super instinctive player, great eyes, great vision, highly, highly productive guy (with) Notre Dame and with the Giants,” Schneider said.

The GM also made note of Love’s personality to Wyman and Bob.

“I think you guys will love Julian, too,” he said. “… He’s gonna be fun on your radio shows and all that.”

The John Schneider Show is airing live during Wyman and Bob every Thursday leading up to the NFL Draft, usually at 4 p.m. (this was an earlier edition than normal due to Schneider’s busy week visiting various pro days to scout draft prospects). Podcasts of each show are made available at this link after Wyman and Bob goes off the air.

More from The John Schneider Show: Why Seahawks cut Al Woods, and why he could return

Follow @BrentStecker