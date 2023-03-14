Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
CONTESTS & EVENTS

Join Seattle Sports for Walk MS Seattle

Mar 14, 2023, 11:46 AM | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 2:00 pm
...

Seattle Sports is walking toward a world free of MS. Last year, after the sudden passing of our dear friend John Clayton, we created the “John Clayton Memorial Fund”  benefiting the MS Society. Working toward a world free of MS was a cause close to the heart of “The Professor.” This year, in our continued support of the MS Society we have created a Seattle Sports team for the Walk MS Seattle event on April 23rd. We hope you will either join us, or help us reach our goal by donating what you can.

Taking place at Gas Works Park beginning at 8am, all funds raised will be directed towards helping provide life-changing programs and services for people affected by MS. Walk MS participants, volunteers, and donors across the country have helped to raise over $1 billion to stop MS in its tracks, restore what’s been lost and end MS forever. Bring your friends, family, and co-workers to help us create a world free of MS. To register or donate, head to our Seattle Sports official team page here.

 

Contests & Events

...
No Author

The Seattle Sports Masters Challenge Presented by Premier Golf

Think you have what it takes to pick the winner for this year’s Masters? Participate in the Seattle Sports Masters Challenge presented by Premier Golf… and find out!
3 days ago
...
No Author

The Seattle Sports Bracket Bucks Presented by Muckleshoot Casino

Compete in the Seattle Sports Bracket Bucks, presented by Muckleshoot Casino, with three chances to win big!
7 days ago
...
No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Kevin James!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Kevin James at the Paramount Theatre on March 24, 2023!
9 days ago
...
No Author

Win Tickets to Peter Gabriel!

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Peter Gabriel at the Climate Pledge Arena on October 8, 2023!
9 days ago
...
No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to Snoop Dogg!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too Short, Warren G and Berner at the White River Amphitheatre.
10 days ago
...
No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see KISS!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see KISS at Climate Pledge Arena on November 6, 2023!
14 days ago
Join Seattle Sports for Walk MS Seattle