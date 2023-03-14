Join Seattle Sports for Walk MS Seattle

Seattle Sports is walking toward a world free of MS. Last year, after the sudden passing of our dear friend John Clayton, we created the “John Clayton Memorial Fund” benefiting the MS Society. Working toward a world free of MS was a cause close to the heart of “The Professor.” This year, in our continued support of the MS Society we have created a Seattle Sports team for the Walk MS Seattle event on April 23rd. We hope you will either join us, or help us reach our goal by donating what you can.

Taking place at Gas Works Park beginning at 8am, all funds raised will be directed towards helping provide life-changing programs and services for people affected by MS. Walk MS participants, volunteers, and donors across the country have helped to raise over $1 billion to stop MS in its tracks, restore what’s been lost and end MS forever. Bring your friends, family, and co-workers to help us create a world free of MS. To register or donate, head to our Seattle Sports official team page here.