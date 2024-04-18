Close
Win Tickets to see Hans Kim at Snoqualmie Casino!

Apr 18, 2024, 10:25 AM | Updated: 10:28 am

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Hans Kim at Snoqualmie Casino on May 25, 2024! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, April 22, through Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets will be available for pick up at will call, and winners must provide a valid ID, email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

Win Tickets to see Hans Kim at Snoqualmie Casino!