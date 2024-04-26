Close
Win tickets to All Elite Wrestling Presents Dynamite at Angel of the Winds Arena!

Apr 26, 2024, 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:03 pm

Seattle Sports and Angel of the Winds Arena have your chance to win 4 tickets to All Elite Wrestling Presents Dynamite, Wednesday May 15th! A night at an All Elite Wrestling show is packed with action and twist-filled plots! Be there live to see all the athleticism, big personalities, exciting storylines, and hard-hitting wrestling action.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, April 29th through Sunday, May 5th, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

 

No Author

