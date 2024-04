KeyBank welcomes you on Saturday, April 27th at an event celebrating their clients and community at their new Redmond Ridge branch!

They’ll have food, prize sweepstakes and more!

Date: Saturday, April 27th

Event Time: 11:00A – 1:00P

Location: KeyBank

23555 North East Novelty Hill Road

Redmond, WA

Meet J.P Crawford from the Seattle Mariners between 11:00 A.M. and 12:00 P.M.