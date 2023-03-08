Seahawks Draft: Why Florida OG O’Cyrus Torrence caught Wyman’s eye

One Florida draft prospect who has been a name tied to the Seahawks is quarterback Anthony Richardson, a massive and speedy signal caller who lit up the NFL Scouting Combine last week. But one of his Florida teammates is also a name Seattle fans should keep a close eye on.

That would be offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence, a massive (6 foot 5, 330 pounds) man who was a unanimous All-American selection in 2022, his first season with the Gators after transferring from Louisiana-Lafayette where he was first-team All-Sun Belt in 2021.

“He better go in the first round or somebody’s lost their mind. That’s as good as I’ve seen on that line,” Florida play-by-play man Sean Kelley told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Monday. “I mean, the numbers alone about not allowing a sack, not allowing your quarterback hit. I mean, are you serious? You mean, never has allowed that? Yeah, never.”

Kelley said if he doesn’t mention an offensive lineman during a broadcast, that’s typically a good thing.

“If I do, you want to make sure he’s road-grading somebody. But for the most part, it was never a situation where you would mention O’Cyrus Torrence in a negative way,” he said. “His leverage with his arms, the length of his arms, the strength that he possesses, once he got a hold of somebody, it was over.”

Torrence certainly caught Dave Wyman’s eye on tape.

Wyman first noticed Torrence when watching film on Richardson. As he watched the Florida QB play, his attention soon shifted to the Gators’ right guard.

“All of a sudden I’m looking at this guy and going holy moly … he’s doing everything like textbook,” Wyman said. “And I looked at him, he’s like 340 pounds. He’s 6-5, 340. And Sean there talks about road grading. That’s exactly what you need on the inside, somebody that just moves people.”

The Seahawks have a left guard in Damien Lewis, who is entering a contract year, but right guard is more up in the air as Gabe Jackson may be a cap casualty and Phil Haynes re-signed, but just on a one-year deal for $4 million.

If the Seahawks want to find a long-term fixture at guard, Wyman thinks it should be Torrence.

“He might have some of the best film out there,” he said. “Because one of the things (as a defender) is that you should never get sealed where you’re blocked and you’re cut off because your hips aren’t square or whatever. And he just seals everybody. And then you him pull – and he’s not fast. He didn’t run a good 40 at the combine. I think he’s like a 5.3 (second) guy. But somehow he gets it done. I saw him pull all the way across the formation and take a guy … I feel like the guys he blocked stick to him … He’s not quick, he’s not that fast. But man, he run blocks as well as he pass blocks.”

The Seahawks have two first-round picks in April’s draft – picks five and 20 – and Wyman admitted that using pick No. 20 on a guard isn’t a “sexy pick,” but he’d much rather see Seattle draft Torrence than a wide receiver, which many mock drafts have had them doing.

“In the draft, if they see a guy that they really value at 20, they’re gonna take him anyway (regardless of position), and I think that’s brought them success having that way,” he said. “… The big guard, man, that’s the guy that to me, I feel like he’s, of all the players that I’ve watched and the highlights and things I’ve seen, he’s probably had the most impressive stuff.”

Listen to Wyman’s full observations on Torrence at this link or in the player below.

