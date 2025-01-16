Seattle Sonics great Gus Williams, who helped lead the franchise to its lone NBA championship in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 71.

Williams, nicknamed “The Wizard,” was the Sonics’ leading scorer for five of his six seasons with the franchise – including in 1978 when Seattle advanced to the NBA Finals and in 1979 when the franchise won the NBA title.

Williams averaged a team-high 26.7 points per game during the Sonics’ 1979 playoff run, including 29.0 points during the team’s 4-1 series victory over the Washington Bullets in the NBA Finals. He scored 23 points in all five Finals games that year, including 36 in a narrow Game 4 triumph.

Over six seasons with the Sonics between 1977 and 1984, Williams averaged 23.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He was a two-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA selection with Seattle, including a first-team pick in 1982.

Williams sat out the 1980-81 season due to a contract dispute. He returned to average a career-high 23.4 points per game in the 1981-82 season and finished fifth in MVP voting that year.

Williams had an 11-year NBA career. As a second-round draft pick out of USC, he spent his first two seasons with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Sonics. After six seasons in Seattle, Williams was traded to the Bullets following the 1983-84 season. He spent two seasons in Washington before playing his final season with the Atlanta Hawks in 1986-87.

Williams’ cause of death is not yet known. He suffered a stroke in February 2020.

We’re saddened by the loss of Sonics star Gus Williams, “The Wizard,” and send our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/87ZXRkyeQ5 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 16, 2025

Has NBA hit brakes on Seattle Sonics expansion? What an ESPN insider says

Follow @CameronVanTil