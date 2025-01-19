Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies retire hoops legend Kelsey Plum’s No. 10 jersey

Jan 18, 2025, 6:13 PM

UW Huskies Kelsey Plum jersey retirement 2025...

Former UW Huskies great Kelsey Plum reacts during her jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOSH KIRSHENBAUM


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — It was always a matter of when — not if — the UW Huskies would retire Kelsey Plum’s number. Eight years after she graduated, it happened.

At halftime of its game against Purdue on Saturday, UW sent its first women’s basketball jersey to the rafters, retiring the No. 10 that Plum wore for four years as she rewrote the school — and NCAA — record books.

“It just brings back so many memories,” Plum said. “I really feel so blessed to share this moment with my family. Life happens so fast. It feels like two weeks ago I was a senior here.”

Plum came to Seattle in 2014 and made an immediate impact, setting the program single-season scoring record as a freshman.

“Coach (Mike Neighbors) didn’t give me the green light; he gave me the freeway when I got here,” Plum said. “It was just like, ‘We’re going to have you just fail until you’re better than everyone,’ and that’s what happened. As a player, when your coach has that ultimate confidence in you, you go out there and there’s no fear.”

She broke her own single-season mark each of the next three years, breaking Jackie Stiles’ career record with a 57-point performance on Feb. 25, 2017 that still stands as the UW single-game record.

A Poway, California, native, Plum finished her career with 3,527 points after racking up 1,109 in 2017, both of which would stand as NCAA records until broken by Caitlin Clark last season.

Plum was picked first overall in the 2017 WNBA draft and has won two WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces, along with two Olympic gold medals. Last week, the Aces put a core designation on the impending free agent, bolstering rumors that she may be traded before the upcoming season.

Throughout the Huskies’ 87-58 win over the Boilermakers, Washington used timeouts to play messages from her Las Vegas teammates, former Huskies teammates and her family congratulating her on the recognition.

“I’ve never really been in it for that, I’ve just been in it for the pursuit of seeing how far I can take it.” Plum said. “I look back now and it is a really cool moment to look back and say, ‘Dang, that is a lot of points.’ I’d never really thought about it. I just appreciate that time of reflection.”

Report: Former UW Huskies starter follows Steve Belichick to UNC

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Kelsey Plum jersey retirement 2025...

Josh Kirshenbaum

UW Huskies retire hoops legend Kelsey Plum’s No. 10 jersey

After a record-setting career on Montlake, Kelsey Plum became the first UW Huskies women's basketball player to have her number retired.

5 seconds ago

UW Huskies Thaddeus Dixon USC Trojans Duce Robinson Big Ten...

Cameron Van Til

Report: Former UW Huskies starter follows Steve Belichick to UNC

Former UW Huskies cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, one of the top-ranked players in the transfer portal, is reportedly heading to North Carolina.

3 hours ago

UW Huskies Keleki Latu WSU Cougars 2024 Apple Cup...

Christian Caple

Caple: The unsung heroes of the 2024 UW Huskies

On Montlake's Christian Caple looks back at six unsung heroes from the UW Huskies' 2024 season, along with some honorable mentions.

4 hours ago

UW Huskies Purdue Boilermakers...

Josh Kirshenbaum

UW Huskies let early lead slip away in 69-58 loss vs No. 17 Purdue

Purdue outscored the UW Huskies by 19 in the second half to dig itself out of an early hole and avoid the upset.

3 days ago

New reported UW Huskies safeties coach Taylor Mays...

Zac Hereth

Reports: UW to hire former O’Dea star as safeties coach

The UW Huskies have targeted Taylor Mays, who spent the past three seasons on the staff of the USC Trojans.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Tyree Ihenacho Michigan Wolverines 2025...

Bob Tripi

UW Huskies drop 3rd straight, fall to No. 24 Michigan 91-75

The UW Huskies fell to 1-5 in the Big Ten with a 91-75 loss to No. 24 Michigan as they continued a brutal stretch against ranked opponents.

6 days ago

UW Huskies retire hoops legend Kelsey Plum’s No. 10 jersey