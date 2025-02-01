Close
GONZAGA

Gonzaga drops another WCC game, falls 62-59 to Saint Mary’s

Feb 1, 2025, 10:55 PM

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Lewis scored 16 points to lead Saint Mary’s and Harry Wessels secured the victory with two free throws with 49 seconds remaining as the Gaels knocked off the Gonzaga Bulldogs 62-58 on Saturday.

Saint Mary’s Gaels 62, Gonzaga Bulldogs 58: Box Score

Lewis shot 6 for 18, including 4 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (20-3, 10-0 West Coast Conference). Paulius Murauskas added 12 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 6 from the foul line while they also had eight rebounds. Jordan Ross had 10 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line. The Gaels extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Graham Ike led the way for the Bulldogs (16-7, 7-3) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Gonzaga also got 11 points, 12 assists and three steals from Ryan Nembhard. Braden Huff also had seven points.

Saint Mary’s went into halftime leading Gonzaga 36-28. Murauskas scored 10 points in the half. Lewis scored a team-high 10 points for Saint Mary’s (CA) in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Saint Mary’s visits San Francisco and Gonzaga squares off against Loyola Marymount at home.

