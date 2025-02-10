Close
Sign Up for a Free Youth Heart Screening at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center

Feb 10, 2025, 4:23 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm

Join the Seattle Seahawks, Nick of Time Foundation, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health for a FREE youth heart screening on Saturday, March 8th, 2025, at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center! 

Did you know that sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes during exercise? The best way to detect heart conditions that could lead to sudden cardiac arrest is through a heart screening. 

Book your appointment now to secure your spot. Seahawks swag and special guests will be on-site to support this important cause. 

Event Details: 

  • Date: Saturday, March 8th, 2025 
  • Time: Appointments every 15 minutes, each taking approximately 40 minutes 
  • Location: Virginia Mason Athletic Center, 12 Seahawks Way, Renton, WA 98056 

What to Expect: 

  • Eligibility: Open to youth ages 12-24. 
  • Screening Process: Includes a heart health survey (assessing family history, signs, and symptoms of heart conditions), blood pressure check, physical exam, and an EKG. If needed, an onsite echocardiogram will be performed for positive findings from the exam or EKG. Follow-up support will be available. 

This is a free, potentially life-saving opportunity for youth athletes. Know a young person who could benefit from this screening? Register today at nickoftimefoundation.org. Don’t miss out on this vital event! 

Sign Up for a Free Youth Heart Screening at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center