Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WSU

Cougars beat Missouri State 91-78 for third straight win

Dec 14, 2024, 5:15 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

WSU Cougars Isaiah Watts men's basketball hoops WCC...

Isaiah Watts of the WSU Cougars grabs a rebound in a 2024 game. (David Becker/Getty Images)

(David Becker/Getty Images)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaiah Watts’ 20 points helped the WSU Cougars defeat Missouri State 91-78 on Saturday night.

WSU Cougars 91, Missouri State Bears 78: Box Score

Watts had seven rebounds for the Cougars (9-2). Dane Erikstrup scored 20 points, going 6 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line. LeJuan Watts had 17 points and finished 7 of 7 from the field.

Dez White led the Bears (5-5, 0-1 Missouri Valley Conference) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Vincent Brady II added 14 points, six assists and three steals for Missouri State. Zaxton King also put up 12 points.

Washington State took the lead with 5:12 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Erikstrup led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 34-27 at the break. Washington State extended its lead to 57-43 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Isaiah Watts scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Huard: 3 positives about bowl matchups for UW Huskies, WSU Cougars

WSU

WSU Cougars Isaiah Watts men's basketball hoops WCC...

Associated Press

Cougars beat Missouri State 91-78 for third straight win

Isaiah Watts and Dane Erikstrup each had 20 points and LeJuan Watts added 17 more for the 9-2 WSU Cougars.

12 minutes ago

WSU Cougars Kris Hutson UW Huskies Ephesians Prysock 2024 Apple Cup...

Cameron Van Til

Huard: 3 positives about bowl matchups for Huskies, Cougars

FOX college football analyst Brock Huard discusses three benefits about the bowl games and matchups for the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars.

5 days ago

UW Huskies bowl Jonah Coleman...

Brent Stecker

UW Huskies, WSU Cougars bowl games set — details here

The WSU Cougars and UW Huskies know who and where they'll be playing in their bowl games later this month and announcements on Sunday.

6 days ago

WSU Cougars basketball general...

The Associated Press

LeJuan Watts scores 20, Cougars take down Boise State 74-69

Dane Erikstrup added 14 points and the WSU Cougars jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first half of a nonconference win.

7 days ago

UW Huskies Jonah Coleman WSU Cougars Andrew Edson 2024 Apple Cup...

Cameron Van Til

A look at bowl projections for UW Huskies and WSU Cougars

With the regular season complete, here's a compilation of where the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars are projected to go bowling.

11 days ago

WSU Cougars basketball general...

The Associated Press

Isaiah Watts, LeJuan Watts spark WSU over Nevada 68-57

Isaiah Watts hit five second-half 3-pointers for 15 of his 17 points, LeJuan Watts added 13 and nine rebounds, and the WSU Cougars beat Nevada 68-57 on Monday night.

12 days ago

Cougars beat Missouri State 91-78 for third straight win