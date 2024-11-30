Close
UW Huskies beat Santa Clara 76-69 for Acrisure Invitational title

Nov 29, 2024, 5:28 PM

Great Osobor of the UW Huskies dribbles the ball in a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Great Osobor scored 19 points and the UW Huskies held off Santa Clara for a 76-69 victory on Friday in the championship game of the Acrisure Invitational.

UW Huskies 76, Santa Clara Broncos 69: Box score

Carlos Stewart Jr. scored five points and Elijah Mahi added four during an 11-1 surge to pull Santa Clara, which trailed the entire second half, to 72-69 with 11 seconds left. But Tyler Harris made a pair of free throws and Stewart missed a 3 on the ensuing possession before Osobor sealed it with a dunk.

Washington (6-1) has beaten Santa Clara (3-5) in four straight and has its first five-game winning streak since 2019.

Osobor was 8 of 17 from the floor to go with eight rebounds and five assists. Zoom Diallo added 15 points and DJ Davis had 13 for the Huskies.

Stewart made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Santa Clara, which hit 10 of 24 (42%) from long range. Mahi finished with 19 points. The Broncos had their last lead, 15-13, with 11:49 left in the first half.

Washington opens its Big Ten Conference slate at UCLA on Tuesday.

Santa Clara plays at McNeese on Tuesday.

Thursday’s game: UW Huskies take advantage of flagrant foul, beat Colorado St 73-67

