UW HUSKIES

Nov 25, 2024, 2:21 PM

A ball goes towards the net during a women's basketball game. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Kailyn Gilbert scooped in a layup with 1.6 seconds remaining and then stole the ball on the last play of the game to give No. 7 LSU a 68-67 win over the UW Huskies in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship first round on Monday.

LSU Tigers 68, UW Huskies 67: Box Score

Flau’Jae Johnson had to save the ball from going into the backcourt during a scramble that ended in Gilbert’s go-ahead basket. Gilbert corralled the loose ball over a diving Washington player, sliced through the defense and tossed up a shot that hung on the back of the rim before falling through. Gilbert’s ensuing steal sealed it.

Aneesah Morrow had her 80th career double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Tigers (7-0). Johnson also had 19 points and Sa’Myah Smith added 16 with a career-high 15 rebounds.

Sayvia Sellers had a career-high 24 points for the Huskies (6-2). Ellie Ladine had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Takeaways

Washington, 16-15 last year, 6-12 in its final Pac-12 season, showed a lot of grit.

LSU also showed a lot of grit in pulling out a win despite shooting a season-low 33%, going 3 of 19 from 3-point range.

Key moment

Sellers hit a tough step-back 3-pointer to bump the Washington lead to 62-57 with 4:31 to play and 18 seconds later she fouled out. The Husky reserves played 27 minutes and didn’t score.

Key stats

LSU was 15 of 21 from the foul line as two Husky starters had four fouls in addition to Sellers fouling out. Washington shot 7 of 10 from the line. The Tigers also had 26 second-chance points off of 27 offensive rebounds.

Up next

LSU plays N.C. State or Southern on Wednesday in the tournament’s championship game. Washington will play before that game against the loser of N.C. State-Southern.

