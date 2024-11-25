Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

LA Galaxy beat Minnesota 6-2, advance to face Sounders in Western final

Nov 24, 2024, 6:19 PM

LA Galaxy Sounders mls western finals minnesota united...

Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair defends a penalty kick by the Los Angeles Galaxy. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

(AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

The Associated Press

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic each scored two goals Sunday to help the LA Galaxy beat Minnesota United 6-2 to advance to the Western Conference finals.

The Galaxy, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, will play host to the fourth-seeded Seattle Sounders for the conference title on Saturday.

Morris scores in OT to lift Sounders into Western Conference final

LA set an MLS record with 15 goals in a span of three playoff games. The Galaxy swept its best-of-three first-round series against Colorado, beating the Rapids 5-0 and 4-1.

Joveljic gave the Galaxy the lead for good in the 18th. Marco Reus played a free kick into the area where Joveljic flicked a header inside the back post to make it 2-1.

Miki Yamane played a cross from the right side that Joveljic redirected to Paintsil for a one-touch finish inside the back post to double the advantage in the 37th minute.

Kelvin Yeboah, who opened the scoring for Minnesota in the sixth, converted from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to make it 3-2 at halftime. The 24-year-old forward recorded just the third multi-goal playoff game in franchise history. Kevin Molino scored two goals each in back-to-back playoff games for Minnesota in 2020.

Riqui Puig played a through ball to Pec, who slipped behind the defense, won the ball from defender Jefferson Diaz and beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair with a rolling shot inside the back post to give LA a 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into the game. It was the fastest playoff goal in franchise history and the second fastest ever in the playoffs (Portland’s Diego Valeri scored in 27 seconds against the Columbus Crew in 2015).

Pec evaded a would-be tackle near midfield and outraced a trio of defenders to the right side of the area, where he played a slow-roller inside the back post to give LA a 4-2 in the 50th minute.

Diaz was shown a yellow card in the 68th minute and the Galaxy played a man down after he was shown another in the 83rd.

Paintsil and Joveljic added goals in the 86th and 89th minutes, respectively, to cap the scoring.

LA had 69.8% possession, although each team had 15 shots.

John McCarthy finished with four saves for the Galaxy.

St. Clair stopped three shots for Minnesota, including a diving save of penalty kick by Pec in the 78th minute.

