New Mexico stuns No. 19 WSU Cougars 38-35 with final-minute TD

Nov 16, 2024, 10:51 PM

WSU Cougars New Mexico Devon Dampier 2024...

New Mexico QB Devon Dampier pitches the ball against the WSU Cougars on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

(AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY GLEN ROSALES


The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Devon Dampier scored on a 1-yard run with 21 seconds left and New Mexico beat the No. 19 WSU Cougars 38-35 on Saturday night for its first victory over a ranked team since 2003, dashing Washington State’s slim College Football Playoff hopes.

New Mexico Lobos 38, WSU Cougars 35: Box score

Dampier ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and completed 11 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Eli Sanders added 108 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries for the Lobos (5-6).

Dampier ran for 142 yards and both touchdowns in the second half. He moved New Mexico 75 yards on the winning drive after Washington State (8-2) took a 35-31 lead with 3:12 left on John Mateer’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams.

Mateer was 25 of 36 for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Williams had nine receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

New Mexico took a 30-28 lead with 4:40 left in the game on Luke Drzewiecki’s 21-yard field goal.

Trailing 28-14 at the half, New Mexico tied it in the third quarter on Dampier’s 33-yard touchdown run and Sander’s 26-yard scoring dash.

TAKEAWAYS

Washington State dropped out of the College Football Playoff race, while New Mexico remained in position to become bowl eligible in coach Bronco Mendenhal’s first season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Cougars will drop after the loss.

UP NEXT

Washington State: At Oregon State next Saturday.

New Mexico: At Hawaii on Nov. 30

WSU Cougars New Mexico Devon Dampier 2024...

New Mexico stuns No. 19 WSU Cougars 38-35 with final-minute TD

