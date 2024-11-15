Standout wide receiver DK Metcalf and right tackle Abraham Lucas are set to return from injury during the Seattle Seahawks’ matchup with the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but the team’s starting center is calling it quits.

Health of several players key factor in Seattle Seahawks vs 49ers

Metcalf (knee) and Lucas (knee) did not carry injury designations on Friday’s final injury report. However, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that starting center Connor Williams is retiring due to personal reasons.

Williams hadn’t practiced this week. The veteran center has played every offensive snap this season.

Macdonald said second-year pro Olu Oluwatimi will start at center against the 49ers.

Starting tight end Noah Fant (groin) and fourth-string tight end Brady Russell (foot) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Metcalf has been a full participant in practice since Wednesday. He missed the past two games after suffering an MCL sprain while attempting to make a sideline catch in Seattle’s Oct. 20 game at Atlanta. The wide receiver had missed only one other game during his six-year career.

Metcalf is tied for team leads with 568 yards and three touchdowns receiving. At the time of his injury, Metcalf was third in the NFL in receiving yards.

“He’s ready to go and, yeah, of course we’re fired up see DK out there,” Macdonald said. “He’s practicing great.”

Macdonald said the team anticipates to see Lucas in a “pretty significant manner” on Sunday.

“We’re still on a progression here, so the amount of reps that he’s going to get, we’ll see as the game kind of unfolds,” Macdonald said. “We have a plan, we have a target rep count. We’ll kind of leave that in house right now, but excited to see him go do his thing.”

The third-year right tackle out of Washington State missed Seattle’s first nine games after having offseason knee surgery on a lingering issue that forced him to play just six games last season.

Lucas started the season on the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice Oct. 23. The Seahawks activated Lucas off the PUP list Wednesday, and he was a full participant in practice on Thursday for the first time since his return.

Related: What are realistic expectations for Abe Lucas in potential return?

With Lucas out, Seattle has used three different right tackles, two of whom (George Fant and Stone Forsythe) are currently on the IR. Rookie sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell will also be available at right tackle. He’s started two of the past three games and played at least 79% of the team’s offensive snaps in each.

Noah Fant is set to miss his second straight game. Rookie fourth-round pick AJ Barner drew the start in his absence against the Rams in Week 9 and is expected to do so once again.

Macdonald said Fant is “making progress” in recovering from his groin injury and won’t be place on injured reserve.

The absence of both Noah Fant and Russell leaves the team with just two tight ends on the active roster – Barner and veteran Pharoah Brown. The Seahawks added tight end N’Keal Harry to the practice squad Monday. The former first-round draft pick, who converted to tight end from wide receiver this past offseason, could be elevated to active roster Saturday for additional tight end depth.

Outside linebackers Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder) and Boye Mafe (knee), defensive end Leonard Williams (foot), safety Coby Bryant (illness) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (rest) did not appear on the report after carry designations on Thursday.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Macdonald Preview: ‘Sense of urgency’ high for Seahawks

• Three things to know about the Seahawks’ Week 11 opponent

• NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah reacts to Seahawks cutting Tyrel Dodson

• The Seattle Seahawks’ next two games are what really matter

• Lefko: Seahawks at crossroads as a franchise, with Geno at the center

Follow @ZacHereth