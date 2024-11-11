The Seattle Seahawks made two notable signings at linebacker in the offseason. Two months into the season, neither remain on the roster.

Tyrel Dodson has been waived by Seattle, the team announced Monday afternoon. The move comes less than three weeks after the Seahawks sent their other linebacker signing in free agency, Jerome Baker, to the Tennessee Titans in a trade that brought back another linebacker, Ernest Jones IV.

The 26-year-old Dodson has started all nine games for Seattle this season, making 71 tackles, two sacks, three QB hits, five tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. Prior to joining the Seahawks on a one-year, $4.26 million deal, Dodson spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. Undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2020, Dodson was Pro Football Focus’ top-rated linebacker last season.

Seattle’s defense is in its first year utilizing a scheme brought to the team by new head coach Mike Macdonald, and a lack of physicality has been apparent at times. Dodson (6 feet, 237 pounds) could be considered a bit undersized at linebacker, while Baker didn’t seem to have as hard hitting a style as Jones has brought to Seattle.

Rookie Tyrice Knight and second-year undrafted player Drake Thomas are now in the running to start at linebacker in place of Dodson.

The NFL trade deadline was last Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In addition to releasing Dodson, the Seahawks announced that they have signed cornerback Josh Jobe off the practice squad to fill Dodson’s 53-man roster spot, and signed tight end N’Keal Harry to take the open spot on the practice squad.

The Seahawks (4-5) return from their bye week at 1:05 p.m. Sunday to play the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) on the road. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

