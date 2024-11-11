Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks release one of their key offseason signings

Nov 11, 2024, 1:30 PM | Updated: 3:10 pm

Seattle Seahawks Tyrel Dodson Ernest Jones IV linebackers LB...

Seattle Seahawks LBs Tyrel Dodson and Ernest Jones IV during a Nov. 3, 2024 game against the Rams. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks made two notable signings at linebacker in the offseason. Two months into the season, neither remain on the roster.

See what Russell Wilson wrote to Bobby Wagner for jersey swap

Tyrel Dodson has been waived by Seattle, the team announced Monday afternoon. The move comes less than three weeks after the Seahawks sent their other linebacker signing in free agency, Jerome Baker, to the Tennessee Titans in a trade that brought back another linebacker, Ernest Jones IV.

The 26-year-old Dodson has started all nine games for Seattle this season, making 71 tackles, two sacks, three QB hits, five tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. Prior to joining the Seahawks on a one-year, $4.26 million deal, Dodson spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. Undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2020, Dodson was Pro Football Focus’ top-rated linebacker last season.

Seattle’s defense is in its first year utilizing a scheme brought to the team by new head coach Mike Macdonald, and a lack of physicality has been apparent at times. Dodson (6 feet, 237 pounds) could be considered a bit undersized at linebacker, while Baker didn’t seem to have as hard hitting a style as Jones has brought to Seattle.

Rookie Tyrice Knight and second-year undrafted player Drake Thomas are now in the running to start at linebacker in place of Dodson.

The NFL trade deadline was last Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In addition to releasing Dodson, the Seahawks announced that they have signed cornerback Josh Jobe off the practice squad to fill Dodson’s 53-man roster spot, and signed tight end N’Keal Harry to take the open spot on the practice squad.

The Seahawks (4-5) return from their bye week at 1:05 p.m. Sunday to play the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) on the road. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks add a nose tackle, place safety on injured reserve
Lefko: Seahawks at crossroads as a franchise, with Geno at the center
Rookie Report: How Seahawks’ first-year players are doing
What is and isn’t working for Seahawks and rest of NFC West
Seattle Seahawks Midseason Grades: Evaluating the first half of 2024

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith huddle...

SeattleSports.com Staff

3 takes on 4 big questions about the Seahawks at midway point

Three Seattle Sports writers weigh in on four questions about the 4-5 Seattle Seahawks just past halfway through Mike Macdonald's first season.

8 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Brandon Pili...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks add a nose tackle, place safety on injured reserve

Nose tackle Brandon Pili has been added by the Seattle Seahawks as a waiver claim from Miami, while safety K'Von Wallace has landed on injured reserve.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Tyrel Dodson Ernest Jones IV linebackers LB...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks release one of their key offseason signings

The Seattle Seahawks made two notable signings at linebacker in the offseason. Two months into the season, neither remain on the roster.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Mike Lefko

Lefko: Seahawks at crossroads as a franchise, with Geno at the center

The Seattle Seahawks made a crucial decision to stop a cycle of mediocrity with they moved on from Pete Carroll, but it led to a new crossroads.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson Bobby Wagner Steelers Commanders...

Brent Stecker

See what Russell Wilson wrote to Bobby Wagner for jersey swap

After Russell Wilson and the Steelers beat Bobby Wagner and the Commanders, the two Seattle Seahawks legends swapped jerseys Sunday.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks NFC West Check-in arizona cardinals kyler murray...

The Associated Press

NFC West Check-In: How Seahawks’ rivals did during Seattle’s bye week

With the Seattle Seahawks off this week, here's a look at how their NFC West competition fared during Sunday's slate of NFL games.

1 day ago

Seahawks release one of their key offseason signings