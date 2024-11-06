SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Third baseman Alex Bregman had surgery to remove a bone chip from his right elbow.

Mariners Free Agency: Seattle ‘closely evaluated’ Korean IF, per report

Agent Scott Boras revealed the operation during a news conference Wednesday at the general managers meetings.

“He’s had his procedure. He’s going to be back swinging here in a few weeks, so he’s all through that process,” Boras said.

The Houston Astros, Bregman’s former team, said any details had to come from Boras.

Astros’ future uncertain after playoff exit with Alex Bregman entering free agency

Bregman became a free agent last Thursday, after the expiration of a $100 million, five-year deal agreed to in March 2019 that covered 2020-24. The 30-year-old hit .260 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs and has a .272 career average with 191 homers and 663 RBIs in nine big league seasons, all with the Astros.

Boras said Bregman is willing to move to second base. The two-time All-Star has played third exclusively since 2020.

The infield is an area of need for the Seattle Mariners this offseason, who Bregman has long been an adversary of during his time with the Astros. Seattle declined a team option for veteran second baseman Jorge Polanco last week, and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Tuesday after talking to Mariners general manager Justin Hollander that “second base is a priority area for Seattle to add talent this offseason.”

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

Which notable former Mariners are free agents this offseason?