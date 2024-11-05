The MLB offseason is off and running, and there’s plenty of former Seattle Mariners who have hit the open market.

There’s also a handful of ex-Mariners who had their contract options exercised and avoided free agency.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on with a number of former M’s.

Seven notable former Seattle Mariners

Ty France, 1B

After being designated for assignment in July and leaving Seattle in a trade, France was non-tendered by the Cincinnati Reds and is now a free agent for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old first baseman spent parts of five seasons with the Mariners, was an All-Star in 2022 and holds the club record for times being hit by a pitch at 95.

In 140 games between Seattle and Cincinnati last season, he slashed .234/.305/.365 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs, 51 RBIs, 38 walks, 114 strikeouts and a 92 OPS+.

Marco Gonzales, LHP, Pirates

The Pirates declined a $15 million 2025 club option for Gonzales. The veteran left-hander spent seven seasons in Seattle, was the team’s opening day starter from 2019-21 and led the majors with a 9.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 2020. The 32-year-old Gonzales was traded to the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 3, 2023, then was flipped to the Pirates in another deal two days later.

In seven starts during an injury-riddled 2024 season, the Gonzaga product was 1-1 with a 4.54 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 23 strikeouts over 33 2/3 inning pitched.

Teoscar Hernández, OF

Hernández became a free agent after helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series, but was extended a qualifying offer by the club. The right-handed slugger hit 26 home runs in his lone season with the Mariners in 2023 and made headlines this year when he opened up about the struggles he experienced hitting at T-Mobile Park.

In 154 games this season, the 32-year-old outfielder slashed .272/.339/.501 with 32 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 99 RBIs, 53 walks, 188 strikeouts and a 137 OPS+.

Robbie Ray, LHP, Giants

Ray exercised his two-year, $50 million player option with the Giants on a contract that he signed with the Mariners after he won the American League Cy Young Award in 2021. The veteran left-hander was Seattle’s opening day starter in 2022, but is perhaps best known for surrendering a walk-off, three-run home run to Houston’s Yordan Álvarez during Game 1 of the 2022 ALDS. After missing all but one start in 2023 due to surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching arm, Seattle traded Ray to San Francisco last offseason for outfielder Mitch Haniger and right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani.

In seven starts last season after recovering from the injury, the 33-year-old Ray went 3-2 with 4.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 43 strikeouts over 30 2/3 innings pitched.

Carlos Santana, 1B, Twins

Santana became a free agent this offseason, but the Twins have extended a qualifying offer after he won a Gold Glove at first base. Following a trade to the Mariners in June 2022, Santana hit a number of big home runs and played a key leadership role during the team’s run to the playoffs. His efforts included a memorable three-run blast in the sixth inning during Seattle’s historic comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

In 150 games during 2024, the 38-year-old Santana slashed .238/.328/.420 with 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 71 RBIs, 65 walks, 95 strikeouts and a 109 OPS+.

Paul Sewald, RHP

Sewald is hitting free agency for the first time in his career. After a rough start to his career with the New York Mets, he emerged as a high-leverage arm and eventual closer for the Mariners, collecting 52 saves and posting a 2.88 ERA in two-plus seasons with the team. The right-hander was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2023 trade deadline.

In 42 appearances with Arizona in 2024, he went 1-2 with 16 saves, a 4.31 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 43 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings pitched.

Eugenio Suárez, 3B

The Diamondbacks exercised Suárez’s $15 million club option for the 2025 season. After arriving with the Mariners in an offseason trade prior to the 2022 season, he led the club with 31 home runs while helping end the 21-year playoff drought. The veteran third baseman was traded to Arizona following the 2023 season.

In 158 games last season, the 33-year-old slashed .256/.319/.469 with 28 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 101 RBIs, 49 walks, 176 strikeouts and a 116 OPS+.

Everybody else

Ryan Borucki, LHP (free agent)

Matthew Boyd, LHP (free agent)

Curt Casali, C (free agent)

Adam Frazier, 2B (2025 mutual option with Kansas City Royals declined)

Chris Flexen, RHP (free agent)

Ben Gamel, OF, (free agent)

Trevor Gott, RHP (free agent)

Kendall Graveman, RHP (free agent)

Tavis Jankowski, OF (free agent)

Yusei Kikuchi, LHP (free agent)

Dominic Leone, RHP (free agent)

Keynan Middleton, RHP (free agent)

Wade Miley, LHP (2025 mutual option with Milwaukee Brewers declined)

Omar Narváez, C (free agent)

Emilio Pagan, RHP (2025 player option exercised with Cincinnati Reds)

Erasmo Ramirez, RHP, (free agent)

Bryan Shaw, RHP (free agent)

Drew Smyly, LHP (2025 mutual option with Chicago Clubs declined)

Ryne Stanek, RHP (free agent)

Hunter Strickland, RHP (free agent)

Luke Weaver, RHP (club option exercised by New York Yankees)

Daniel Vogelbach, 1B (free agent)

Jesse Winker, OF (free agent)

