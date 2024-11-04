The offensive line has once again been a major problem for the Seattle Seahawks this season.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: ‘I let everybody down today’

Seattle has struggled to protect quarterback Geno Smith, ranking 25th in Pro Football Focus’ pass-block grading. Smith has taken 28 sacks and has been pressured on 39.6% of his dropbacks, both of which rank fourth in the NFL. That’s directly contributed to Smith’s biggest mistakes, with nine of his 10 interceptions coming on plays where he’s been pressured.

The Seahawks haven’t fared much better in run blocking. They rank 20th in PFF’s run-block grading and haven’t been able to consistently open holes for Seattle’s ground attack, which is 28th in the league at just 91.2 rushing yards per game.

Injuries and personnel have undoubtedly been a major factor. The Seahawks have played the better part of their past three games with fourth-string rookie Michael Jerrell at right tackle. Second-year pro Anthony Bradford has struggled at right guard. Center Connor Williams and left guard Laken Tomlinson have had up-and-down campaigns.

But according to former NFL quarterback Brock Huard, there’s another compounding factor in the offensive line’s struggles. As Huard pointed out Monday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff are both first-time NFL coaches.

“This is (both) an excuse and it’s an explanation, but it’s 100% real – this is the first time Grubb and Huff have done this at this level ever in their lives,” Huard said. “And it is an adjustment. I would say the line of scrimmage may be the biggest adjustment of all.

“Take a receiver coach from college. You know what a receiver can coach can do at the NFL? Pretty much the same thing. Tight end coach, running back coach, QB coach – I think all of those positions, a transition from the college game to the NFL game, not that stark. Offensive line? Big transition. Huge adjustment.”

Grubb and Huff both joined new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s staff after a success-filled run across town with the UW Huskies.

Grubb was the Huskies’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, where he oversaw a high-flying attack that was one of the most prolific offenses in college football. Prior to that, he spent five seasons coaching at Fresno State, three seasons at Eastern Michigan and seven seasons at Division-II University of Sioux Falls.

Huff, meanwhile, was UW’s offensive line coach for the past seven seasons. Prior to that, he coached 11 seasons at Boise State.

HE DIDN’T GET IT 😱 The Seahawks turn it over on downs in OT 😳 pic.twitter.com/Hie7IbXvLh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 4, 2024

Under Grubb and Huff last season, the Huskies received the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the best offensive line in college football. But Huard said there’s a significant transition between coaching the O-line in college and the NFL.

Huard pointed to Seattle’s overtime drive on Sunday. On back-to-back third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 plays in the red zone, running back Kenneth Walker III was stuffed for no gain. That gave the ball back to the Los Angeles Rams, who then drove downfield for a game-winning touchdown.

“Being able to create and dominate a double team like you do at the college level (with the) Joe Moore Award-winning O-line at UW – that doesn’t happen at this level,” Huard said. “… When I call a third-and-1 down there, just anticipating some level of movement so Ken can hit it enough and use all his power to get you a foot and a half? Nope, not at this level. Not against these grown men.

“I mean, it’s just a really different game. So there’s gonna be a lot of time spent on that group, because right now that is the one group that has just been such a challenge.”

