The dark horse WSU Cougars have hopes of crashing the College Football Playoff, and the new Associated Press top 25 poll signals a move in the right direction days before the first CFP rankings are to be revealed.

The Cougs are up to No. 20 in Sunday’s new AP poll, rising two spots from last week when they made their season debut in the rankings.

WSU sits at 7-1 after a bye this weekend, and is preparing to host the Mountain West’s Utah State (2-6) at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday, Nov. 9 in what will be a preview of future Pac-12 matchups. Utah State is one of five Mountain West schools that have agreed to join WSU and Oregon State in the Pac-12 starting in 2026.

The Cougars’ favorable schedule as more or less an independent this season gives them a chance to reach 11 wins and earn one of the seven at-large bids in the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team bracket. After Utah State next week, WSU will play at New Mexico State (3-6) and at Oregon State (4-4), then wrap up the regular season at home against Wyoming (2-7).

The first CFP rankings of the year will be released Tuesday night.

WSU was helped in the AP poll this week by No. 22 Kansas State (7-2) and No. 23 Pittsburgh (7-1) both falling five spots after losses. The Cougars are also No. 20 in the weekly coaches poll released Sunday morning, with WSU again rising two spots.

The UW Huskies also figured into the AP poll voting this week after holding off USC 26-21 on Saturday night to improve to 5-4, just a win away from clinching bowl eligibility.

Washington picked up four points in the voting, which puts the Dawgs as the sixth team outside of the top 25.

The 9-0 Oregon Ducks remain the No. 1 team in country after beating Michigan 38-17 on Saturday.

The Huskies have two more games – at No. 3 Penn State next Saturday, and at home in a Friday night game against UCLA – before meeting Oregon in Eugene in their final game of the regular season.

