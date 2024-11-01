Close
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners decline option on second baseman Jorge Polanco

Nov 1, 2024, 12:05 PM | Updated: 12:13 pm

Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco...

Jorge Polanco of the Seattle Mariners looks on at second base during a 2024 game. ( Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

( Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Second base once again appears to be an open position for the Seattle Mariners.

Three hitters the Mariners should target this offseason

The Mariners have declined the 2025 club option for second baseman Jorge Polanco, the team announced Friday.

The club also announced third baseman Luis Urías has cleared waivers and elected free agency.

Polanco’s 2025 option was worth $12 million and carried a $750,000 buyout, per Spotrac.

The decision to decline the option comes after a disappointing season in the Pacific Northwest for the 31-year-old veteran.

Seattle traded reliever Justin Topa, starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, outfield prospect Gabriel Gonzalez and pitching prospect Darren Brown to the Minnesota Twins for Polanco last offseason in hopes he could be the answer for the revolving door that’s been second base. But the switch-hitting former All-Star turned in the least productive season of his big-league career.

In 118 games, Polanco slashed .213/.296/.355 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 RBIs, 46 walks and 137 strikeouts. His batting average and on-base percentage were both career lows, and he produced a career-worst 29.2% strikeout rate. Polanco also produced just 0.3 fWAR – his lowest in a season since playing just four games as a 21-year-old in 2015.

It was revealed after the season that Polanco played through a knee injury in 2024 and had surgery to address the issue in early October.

The decision to part ways with Polanco means the Mariners will have a new opening day second baseman for the seventh straight season. Internal options within the organization include utilityman Dylan Moore (the opening day starter at second base in 2021), Josh Rojas, Ryan Bliss and top prospect Cole Young.

Urías played in just 41 games and spent most of the season with Triple-A Tacoma after a dreadful start to 2024. The 27-year-old entered the season as the right-handed bat in a platoon with Rojas, but slashed just .191/.303/.394 with seven doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs, nine walks and 34 strikeouts in his limited action.

The Mariners’ 40-man roster is now at 36 players.

8 minutes ago

Mariners decline option on second baseman Jorge Polanco