UW Huskies (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) vs. USC Trojans (4-4, 2-3)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Series record: USC leads 52-31-4.

UW Huskies Notebook: State of starting QB spot, bowl math, more

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Both teams are struggling in their first seasons in the Big Ten. The UW Huskies, have played in the national championship game last season, has lost three out of the last four games, including a loss last weekend at Indiana. But the Huskies have won 18 straight home games, the second-longest streak in the nation. Washington needs to win two of its last four games to be bowl eligible but the remaining schedule includes No. 3 Penn State and No. 1 Oregon. The Trojans likewise need two more wins with a schedule ahead that includes Nebraska and Notre Dame. USC is coming off a win over Rutgers that snapped a three-game skid.

KEY MATCHUP

It may come down to passing. Washington leads the nation in allowing an average of just 123.1 passing yards a game and the Huskies are ranked sixth nationally in total defense. USC’s passing offense is ranked 16th nationally, averaging 291 yards a game overall. Quarterback Miller Moss has thrown for 16 touchdowns, but he also has six interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USC Trojans: RB Woody Marks has rushed for 755 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Marks, who transferred to USC after four seasons at Mississippi State, had a career game against Rutgers, with three rushing touchdowns, all in the first half. The last Trojan running back with three rushing TDs in a game was Vavae Malepeai in 2021.

WOODY MARKS WITH THE DAGGER VS. LSU 😤 pic.twitter.com/RplIJQwauY — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 2, 2024

UW Huskies: QB Will Rogers will remain the Huskies’ starter, ahead of freshman Demond Williams Jr. Coach Jedd Fisch said Rogers “continues to give us the best chance.” He has thrown for 2,022 yards and 13 touchdowns, with a 72.3% completion rate.

Will Rogers connects with Giles Jackson for another @UW_Football TD 🙌#B1GFootball on NBC 📺 pic.twitter.com/Jw5oYTEeyN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 6, 2024

FACTS & FIGURES

In the last Pacific Northwest meeting between the two teams, the UW Huskies won 28-14 in Seattle. In the last meeting overall, then No. 2 Washington defeated USC 52-42 last year in Los Angeles. … Washington WR Denzel Boston has nine touchdown catches, tops in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation. His touchdown catches put him at eighth on the Huskies’ single-season list. … Trojan WR Makai had four catches for a career-high 134 yards against Rutgers. …. Washington LB Carson Bruener has 55 tackles this season.

