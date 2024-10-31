The World Series is over, which means Seattle Mariners fans can start gearing up for the hot stove.

Once the offseason officially begins five days after the World Series, there’s a pretty clear area where the M’s should be focused to make improvements, and it’s the same as usual: the offense.

Seattle averaged 4.17 runs per game in 2024, which ranked 21st in MLB, as well as 22nd in team OPS at .687. If those rankings are a little higher than you expected, there’s a couple of reasons for that. First, the Mariners led all of baseball with 1,625 strikeouts at the plate, which was a big source of frustration throughout the year. And secondly, the overall offensive numbers were helped by a September where Seattle actually ranked third in runs scored (5.15 per game) and team OPS (.780).

On the one hand, that last month of production signals a potential move in the right direction for Seattle’s lineup. But finding a lineup that can perform in all months of the season remains a challenge – one that could perhaps be answered through free agency.

Alright, I know what you’re probably saying right now. Signing hitters in free agency hasn’t been a strong suit of the Mariners during president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto’s tenure in Seattle. That’s probably a result of multiple factors, be it money based, organizational philosophy, or the likelihood that it’s near impossible to convince hitters with multiple suitors to willingly choose to call baseball’s most offense-suppressing ballpark their home. But the offseason is young, and the Mariners have landed big free agents in the past such as Robbie Ray (when he was coming off a Cy Young Award season), slugger Nelson Cruz or perennial All-Star Robinson Canó. Why not dream big, even if just for now?

So with that out of the way, here are three hitters I think the Mariners should make a run at this offseason.

Seattle Mariners offseason targets

Christian Walker, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

6-0, 208 pounds

Bats and throws right-handed

Will be 34 years old next season

2024 stats: .251/.335/.468 (.803 OPS), 26 HR, 26 2B, 130 games

Yeah, I’m still banging this drum.

Christian Walker is good. Really good. And even better, he’s probably not going to be the most sought-after first baseman in free agency this offseason because Pete Alonso (who I think only has the edge over Walker in age) will also be on the market.

Walker slugs no matter where he plays, ranking in the 90th percentile in barrel percentage last year per Statcast, as well as 89th percentile in bat speed, 86th in hard-hit percentage and xwOBA, and 82nd in average exit velocity. He also has a good eye, ranking in the 77th percentile in chase percentage and 73rd in walk percentage. Oh, and he’s a stellar defender at first base (97th percentile in outs above average, which measures defensive range).

Anyways, here’s a video of Walker defeating the marine layer by sending a rocket through the late April sky and into the Mariners’ bullpen at T-Mobile Park.

Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays

5-10, 208 pounds

Bats left-handed, throws right-handed

30 years old

2024 stats: .244/.311/.473 (.783 OPS), 21 HR, 19 2B, 107 games

Next up, a guy who isn’t exactly a free agent (and mispronounces his last name, to boot).

Brandon Lowe (last name pronounced like a Hawaiian luau, minus the first ‘U’) is entering the first of two years of club options on his contract, so the Rays have five days to decide whether they’ll pick up his $10.5 million option for 2025 or buy him out for $1 million. While Tampa Bay is known to part ways with players before their salaries go up, it doesn’t necessarily sound like that will be the case this time.

So why is Lowe on this list when he’s probably not going to be a free agent? Because the Rays and Mariners sure like to trade with each other, and it’s kind of surprising Lowe hasn’t already put on a Mariners jersey when you think about that.

The Mariners have their own decision to make about a veteran second baseman’s team option in Jorge Polanco. If they decide to move on from last year’s key offseason trade addition, Lowe seems like a strong candidate to be this year’s key offseason trade addition.

Anthony Santander, RF, Baltimore Orioles

6-2, 230 pounds

Bats switch, throws right-handed

30 years old

2024 stats: .235/.308/.506 (.814 OPS), 44 HR, 25 2B, 155 games

Just imagine this: an imposing hitter walks up to the plate on opening day in a Seattle Mariners uniform, and up pops a chyron that says “44 home runs last season.”

Feels pretty good to think about that, right? See, this is why we dream big when the offseason starts. Be kind to yourself. Think good thoughts.

Santander is going to be a big name in free agency this winter, because signing him could be seen as the silver medal in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. So yeah, he’s going to get a big ol’ contract. Wouldn’t be the worst idea for the Mariners to try to be the team that gets him to sign on the dotted line. Is it likely? Well, probably not. Is it possible? Guess you better ask Kevin Garnett about that.

The only question I’d have about Santander is where he would play for Seattle. He’s a right fielder by trade, but the Mariners have a full outfield in Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodríguez and Victor Robles.

Santander has also played a little first base in his career, and that position is a question mark for the M’s. Pending free agent Justin Turner split time with Luke Raley at first in the final two months of the season for Seattle, and running that back in some form wouldn’t be unwelcome. I say smash those two ideas together and play the matchups.

Always say yes to more good players, especially if it means getting a bat like Santander’s into the fold.

