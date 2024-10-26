It appears the Seattle Seahawks will likely be without star wide receiver DK Metcalf for Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Metcalf was listed as doubtful on Seattle’s injury report Friday after not practicing all week due to a sprained MCL. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound wideout suffered the injury while trying to make a sideline catch in last Sunday’s win over Atlanta.

“It’s doubtful right now for the game,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters during media availability on Friday. “It’s not out of the question 100 percent yet, so we’ll take it to Sunday and then we’ll go from there.”

If Metcalf can’t play, it will mark just the second time in his six-year career that he’s missed a game. His only other missed game came in Week 6 against Arizona last season, when he was sidelined with rib and hip injuries.

Metcalf currently ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yardage this season. The former second-round pick is on pace for a career year with 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns. He has been a big-play machine with 11 catches of 20-plus yards, including TD receptions of 71, 56 and 31 yards.

What would the Seahawks’ offense look like without Metcalf? Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus dived into that topic Thursday on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“You lose (his) explosiveness,” Bumpus said. “You lose that threat down the field. You can still operate. It’s not like one player determines how good or how bad an offense goes. It’s a team sport. (But) it will look different.

“You’re going to lose that potential 70-yard touchdown that is out there whenever number 14 is on the field, but it just forces (offensive coordinator Ryan) Grubb to call a slightly different game,” he added. “… I think the intermediate (passing game), the crossing routes, the quick game is going to be enhanced a bit.”

Who could get more opportunities if DK is out?

From a production standpoint, Metcalf has accounted for 28.1% of the Seahawks’ receiving yardage and 21% of their total yardage this season. And from a play-calling standpoint, he has been targeted on 22.7% of Seattle’s passing plays and 13.5% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Who could help fill the void if Metcalf is sidelined?

Fellow wideouts Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba presumably would become the featured targets in the passing game. Lockett has 30 catches for 384 yards and a TD this season, while Smith-Njigba has 37 receptions for 319 yards and a scoring grab.

The tight ends also could see a larger role, especially Noah Fant. The former first-round pick is fourth on the team with 263 receiving yards, including 60-plus yards in each of the past two games.

As for who steps into the No. 3 wide receiver spot? That likely comes down to second-year pro Jake Bobo (eight catches for 66 yards) and versatile fifth-year pro Laviska Shenault Jr. (four catches for 26 yards).

The 6-foot-4 Bobo is a capable red-zone threat, but Bumpus thinks the 6-foot-1, 224-pound Shenault’s speed and explosiveness is more similar to Metcalf’s skill set. A few weeks ago, Shenault demonstrated big-play ability with a 97-yard kickoff return TD against San Francisco. He also has a larger track record of production than Bobo, having reached the 600-yard receiving mark in each of his first two NFL seasons with Jacksonville in 2020 and 2021.

“Bobo is not the direct replacement for DK, because they are two different types of receivers,” Bumpus said. “You look at his size and people are going, ‘Yeah man, we love Bobo. Get him in there.’ I love Bobo too. I think he’s a good receiver, but he’s not the stretch-the-field type of guy. Will he get more snaps? I think naturally every receiver who is suited up will get a few more snaps because DK’s out.

“But I’m looking at Laviska Shenault to be that guy. He is the only (backup receiver) who has a resume that is pretty long. And he has shown that he is explosive (with his) 97-yard touchdown on the kick return. … If you’re looking for an explosive replacement for the short term, I think you’ve gotta go with (Shenault).”

