After forcing only one takeaway over a five-week stretch, the Seattle Seahawks broke through with three forced turnovers in the second half of last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Now the Seahawks’ defense gets a chance to prove it can make game-changing plays a norm against the NFL’s most mistake-free offense.

Josh Allen and the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills come to Lumen Field on Sunday. Through seven games this season, the Bills have committed just two turnovers – the fewest of any team in the league. That includes zero interceptions in 189 pass attempts by Allen.

Meanwhile, Buffalo’s defense has also forced 12 turnovers, which gives the Bills a league-best plus-10 mark in the turnover battle.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, are in the bottom half of the league at minus-three with 10 giveaways and seven takeaways.

So the turnover battle will be one to watch during this weekend’s clash between division leaders.

Is there something specific the Seahawks can do to try to force Allen and the Bills into more mistakes? Former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman and co-host Bob Stelton delved into the turnover discussion Thursday during Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

Wyman pointed out that teams can’t work on forcing turnovers the same way they can train to improve in other areas of the game.

“It’s not like something that you go into a game going, ‘Well, this is the thing we got to really work on this week, is taking the ball away.’ I just feel like it’s not like that,” he said. “If we really want to shore up the run defense, it’s like, ‘Let’s get up and make sure our fits and things like that (are correct).’ You can kind of control it, but as far as takeaways go, it’s kind of like, ‘Hey, I hope we play fast and everybody knows their assignments and then the takeaways will come.’”

The difference ball security makes

The Bills are averaging the fifth-most points in the NFL at 28.4 per game, but it’s not necessarily because of their ability to move the ball. They rank 18th in rushing yards per game (116.3), 18th in passing yards per game (204.7) and 19th in total yards per game (321.0).

“So it’s not like they’re throwing the ball all over the field or they’re running it down everybody’s throat,” Stelton said. “… Those numbers tell you they’re below middle of the road in those categories, yet they’re the fifth-best scoring team in the NFL. How do you account for that?”

The plus-10 in the turnover battle is the reason, Wyman said.

“They got 10 more possessions than other teams,” he said. “And then, where are those takeaways? If … you’re already in field-goal position and taking a ball away, you’re in great shape. So yeah, absolutely the turnover ratio tells the story there.”

‘Turnover luck’

Playing mistake-free football isn’t something that Allen has been known for throughout his career. In fact, his 18 interceptions last season were the second most in the NFL, and he threw 10 or more interceptions in five of his first six seasons.

When NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Wednesday, he pointed out that Allen has been fortunate to not have any interceptions this season.

“Well, I will say if you go through his stuff … that he does have a couple of turnover-worthy throws where he’s gotten away with it a little bit. So he’s had a little bit of turnover luck there,” Jeremiah said. “But I also think there’s always been the two versions of Josh Allen. There’s the one that is taking what’s there and makes the game easy, and then there’s the one who’s trying to make things happen that aren’t there, and that’s when you get some of the recklessness.”

