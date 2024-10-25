The losing streak is over for the Seattle Seahawks, but there wasn’t much time to celebrate.

The Seahawks ended their three-game slide with a convincing 34-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week. Next up is one of the toughest challenges on the schedule with the Buffalo Bills coming to Lumen Field on Sunday for a showdown of division leaders.

“Just proud of the effort and really excited to go down there and see kind of the fruits of our labor,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said of the win during Friday morning’s Mike Macdonald Preview on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. “… You have to move on. That’s something that we’re battling with our football team. Part of the messaging (with) the guys (is) we gotta continuously chase the edge of becoming a better football team, so we’re playing our best football toward the end of the year when it matters the most.”

Seattle (4-3) looks to build off its win and maintain its lead in the NFC West against a Bills (5-2) team that has won its past two games and scored 34 unanswered points on its way to a 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans last week. Buffalo’s two losses this season were on the road against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, who are both 5-2 and in the lead in their respective divisions.

The Bills are led by dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen. The standout signal-caller has finished in the top five in MVP voting three times in the past four seasons. Allen hasn’t put up gaudy passing totals so far this season. He’s 14th in the league with 1,483 passing yards, but has been highly effective taking care of the ball with 12 touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

After star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Texas this offseason, the Bills lacked a true No. 1 receiver for Allen. But they acquired what they hope is that piece last week in a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Amari Cooper, who caught four passes for 66 yards and a TD in his Buffalo debut.

The Bills’ ground game is led by running back James Cook, who’s averaging 4.2 yards per carry with 341 yards and five touchdowns. Allen also has 179 yards and three TDs rushing.

“As much as Josh is a great player and an MVP candidate and all those different things, this is a complete football team that goes through Josh ultimately, but it’s a very efficient run game as well,” Macdonald said. “They manage the game well, the ball is not in jeopardy, they take care of the football on offense and they affect it on defense as well. So this is really just a kind of a battle of who can play the best team football game this Sunday, and then when it comes to Josh, (he’s) one of the best in the business – along with all the other usual suspects – extending plays and making you pay on time and then also when the down extends as well.

“So we’ve got a great challenge, and we had a great couple days in preparation and the work will continue until Sunday.”

The Bills lead the league with a plus-10 turnover differential. They have turned the ball over just twice while forcing 12 takeaways.

Familiar foe

Macdonald and the Seahawks were able to get a bit of a look inside Buffalo’s thinking due to having former longtime Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on the staff.

Frazier, who was hired as Seattle’s assistant head coach during the offseason, served as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator from 2016-22.

“He gives you some perspective on where Buffalo’s coming from philosophically,” Macdonald said. “Being in that building and being part of them developing the success they’ve had, he’s played a tremendous impact on where they are right now as an organization, as a football team, winning multiple division championships here in a row. So he’s been really valuable to us this week. The X’s and O’s are important, but it is good to kind of get a (look) inside of how they think about certain situations and philosophically speaking. He’s been great.”

Injury update

Macdonald said that cornerback Riq Woolen is “trending” toward playing as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury suffered in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Woolen has missed the past two games.

“We’re going to take it a couple more days here to the game, but he has practiced in a limited capacity and he’s getting better,” Macdonald said. “He’s looking confident and we’re trying to stick to our schedule here to get him ready to go ready to play and try to do what’s best for him.”

New kid on the block

The Seahawks shook up their linebacker room this week by trading starter Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Ernest Jones IV.

Jones has 29 solo tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defended this season.

The fourth-year pro posted career bests in solo tackles (74), tackles for loss (14) and sacks (4.5) with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

“We’re really excited about having Ernest,” Macdonald said. “He’s a guy that obviously the Seahawks have had a lot of familiarity with. Just being a defensive guy and (having an) appreciation for really good players and good football, I have familiarity with Ernest and his game, and he’s just a really good football player. When you start asking around and people reach out to you, very similar to when we traded for Roy (Robertson-Harris), people have so many great things to say about his work ethic, his football IQ, his personality, the type of person he is.

“And then just in the conversation we’ve had over the last few days, (he’s) just been really a joy for us to get to know him and get him ready to go play this Sunday.”

Listen to the full conversation with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and play-by-play voice Steve Raible at this link.

