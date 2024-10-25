Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: Metcalf out for 2nd straight day

Oct 24, 2024, 5:02 PM

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf pregame New York Giants 2024...

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf warms up prior to a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf sat out practice for a second straight day due to a knee injury, according to the team’s Thursday practice report.

Wyman provides a linebacker’s view on Seahawks trade for Ernest Jones IV

That wasn’t a surprise. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Wednesday that the team would likely reevaluate his status on Friday.

Metcalf is reportedly dealing with a Grade 1 MCL sprain that he suffered in the third quarter of this past Sunday’s win over Atlanta, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. His status remains in question for Sunday’s home matchup against AFC East-leading Buffalo.

Right tackles Abraham Lucas (knee) and George Fant (knee) both remained limited after being designated to return to practice on Wednesday. Lucas, who has been recovering from offseason knee surgery, had been on the physically unable to perform list since prior to training camp. Fant had been on the injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 1. Both players can practice for up to 21 days before Seattle has to add them to the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks’ cornerback situation remains murky. Riq Woolen (ankle) was a limited participant for the second straight day, while cornerback Tre Brown (ankle) was again a non-participant. Meanwhile, rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle) was upgraded to limited on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

At safety, Julian Love (knee/quad) was upgraded to full participation on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

Defensive end Mike Morris (ankle) and nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) both sat out practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

Defensive end Leonard Williams (knee/non-injury-related rest) was upgraded from a non-participant to full participation. Running back Kenneth Walker III (illness), who played through flu-like symptoms against Atlanta on Sunday, was upgraded from a non-participant to limited.

Seattle Seahawks Thursday practice report

Did not participate

• WR DK Metcalf – knee
• CB Tre Brown – ankle
• NT Cameron Young – knee
• DE Mike Morris – ankle

Limited participation

• T George Fant – knee
• T Abraham Lucas – knee
• CB Riq Woolen – ankle
• CB Nehemiah Pritchett – ankle
• RB Kenneth Walker III – illness

Full participation

• DE Leonard Williams – knee/non-injury related rest
• LB Boye Mofe – knee
• S Julian Love – knee/quad
• TE Brady Russell – shoulder
• S Jerrick Redd II – knee

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Bump: What changes for Seahawks with trade for LB Jones
• Brock’s Reaction: Why Seahawks made trade for LB Jones
• The area Brock wants to see Seahawks’ JSN improve
• NFC West is a jumbled mess, and that’s good news for Seahawks
Two key injured Seattle Seahawks O-linemen designated to return

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf pregame New York Giants 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Injury Report: Metcalf out for 2nd straight day

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf sat out practice for a second straight day as he deals with a knee injury.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba New York Giants 2024...

Cameron Van Til

The area Brock Huard wants to see Seahawks’ JSN improve

Brock Huard and Michael Bumpus weigh in on Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's somewhat underwhelming start to the season.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Buffalo Bills...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seahawks-Bills Info: TV, radio, announcers, uniforms and more

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Lumen Field in a battle of two division-leading teams in the NFL.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Michael Jerrell...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks’ surprising rookie Michael Jerrell gets ‘slimed’

After making his first NFL start, Seattle Seahawks rookie right tackle Michael Jerrell was drenched in a bucket of Nickelodeon's green slime.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Ernest Jones IV trade Rams...

Brent Stecker

Wyman provides a linebacker’s view on Seahawks trade for Ernest Jones IV

Former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman shares his insight on the Seattle Seahawks swapping Jerome Baker out and Ernest Jones IV in at the position.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba JSN 49ers...

Stacy Rost

NFC West is a jumbled mess, and that’s good news for Seahawks

Stacy Rost explains why the Seattle Seahawks benefit from the NFC West being a "big, jumbled mess," as ESPN's Bill Barnwell described it.

11 hours ago

Seahawks Injury Report: Metcalf out for 2nd straight day