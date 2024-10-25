Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf sat out practice for a second straight day due to a knee injury, according to the team’s Thursday practice report.

That wasn’t a surprise. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Wednesday that the team would likely reevaluate his status on Friday.

Metcalf is reportedly dealing with a Grade 1 MCL sprain that he suffered in the third quarter of this past Sunday’s win over Atlanta, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. His status remains in question for Sunday’s home matchup against AFC East-leading Buffalo.

Right tackles Abraham Lucas (knee) and George Fant (knee) both remained limited after being designated to return to practice on Wednesday. Lucas, who has been recovering from offseason knee surgery, had been on the physically unable to perform list since prior to training camp. Fant had been on the injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 1. Both players can practice for up to 21 days before Seattle has to add them to the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks’ cornerback situation remains murky. Riq Woolen (ankle) was a limited participant for the second straight day, while cornerback Tre Brown (ankle) was again a non-participant. Meanwhile, rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle) was upgraded to limited on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

At safety, Julian Love (knee/quad) was upgraded to full participation on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

Defensive end Mike Morris (ankle) and nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) both sat out practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

Defensive end Leonard Williams (knee/non-injury-related rest) was upgraded from a non-participant to full participation. Running back Kenneth Walker III (illness), who played through flu-like symptoms against Atlanta on Sunday, was upgraded from a non-participant to limited.

Seattle Seahawks Thursday practice report

Did not participate

• WR DK Metcalf – knee

• CB Tre Brown – ankle

• NT Cameron Young – knee

• DE Mike Morris – ankle

Limited participation

• T George Fant – knee

• T Abraham Lucas – knee

• CB Riq Woolen – ankle

• CB Nehemiah Pritchett – ankle

• RB Kenneth Walker III – illness

Full participation

• DE Leonard Williams – knee/non-injury related rest

• LB Boye Mofe – knee

• S Julian Love – knee/quad

• TE Brady Russell – shoulder

• S Jerrick Redd II – knee

