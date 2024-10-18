Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken score 4 goals in 2nd period, beat Flyers 6-4

Oct 17, 2024, 10:22 PM | Updated: 10:30 pm

Seattle Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen scores against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SHANE LANTZ


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen, Jordan Eberle, and Shane Wright scored three goals in less than three minutes in the second period and the Seattle Kraken held off a Philadelphia Flyers rally in a 6-4 victory on Thursday night.

Tolvanen’s goal broke a 2-2 tie at the 14:57 mark. Eberle made it a two-goal game with a goal at 17:44. Eight seconds later, Wright scored to give Seattle a three-goal lead.

Jared McCann tied the game at 2-2 with the first of Seattle’s four second-period goals.

Cam York and Jamie Drysdale scored to pull Philadelphia within 5-4 in the third period, but Oliver Bjorkstrand responded with a goal to push Seattle’s lead to two with just over five minutes left in the game.

Scott Laughton scored twice for the Flyers in the first period, while Brandon Montour scored one in for the Kraken.

Chandler Stephenson had an assist in his 500th NHL game. Seattle’s Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves.

TAKEAWAYS

Flyers: Laughton is off to a good start, with two goals and three points through four games. Laughton didn’t score his second goal last season until his 24th game.

Kraken: The win was the first home victory for head coach Dan Bylsma. The Kraken dropped their home opener to St. Louis on Oct. 8, 3-2.

KEY MOMENT

After York and Drysdale scored, Seattle’s one-time three goal lead looked like it might be in danger. But Bjorkstrand’s breakaway goal at 14:51 extended the Kraken lead to two goals and allowed the crowd to breathe a bit easier in the final minutes.

KEY STAT

The Kraken finished the game with 12 assists, with Andre Burakovsky and Jared McCann contributing two apiece. McCann had a three-point night, his first of the season.

UP NEXT

The Flyers play at home against Vancouver on Saturday night, while the Kraken play host to the Calgary Flames the same night.

Kraken score 4 goals in 2nd period, beat Flyers 6-4