The Seattle Seahawks will return to action Sunday well rested thanks to a 10-day break following last week’s Thursday Night Football contest, taking on the Atlanta Falcons in a battle of NFC hopefuls.

Here’s a look at all the information you need to know to enjoy Sunday’s Week 7 battle from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Week 7: Seattle Seahawks (3-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-2)

• When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

• TV broadcast: FOX

• TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

• Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 7 a.m. Sunday

• Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.

• Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Bryan Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform combos

• Seahawks: White jerseys, gray pants, blue helmets

• Falcons: Black jerseys and helmets

History

Seattle has the advantage in the all-time series with a 12-9 record against Atlanta.

The Falcons won 27-23 the last time they met the Seahawks, which was a Sept. 25, 2022 contest at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Hawks and Falcons have twice played in the playoffs (the 2012 and 2016 seasons), with Atlanta winning both times.

Looking backwards and forwards

• Week 6: After jumping out to 3-0 start, the Seahawks dropped their third straight game, losing 36-24 at home against the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons, meanwhile, won their third game in a row 38-20 over the Carolina Panthers on the road.

• Week 8: The Hawks will return home for an afternoon contest against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, Oct. 27, and the Falcons will head to Tampa Bay (4-2) in a key NFC South showdown.

