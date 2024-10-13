Drayer: Important dates for Mariners offseason

It is not quite time to fire up the hot stove, but baseball’s not-so-offseason will soon begin for the Seattle Mariners.

Here are some key dates you may want to keep an eye on.

• Free agency begins the day after the conclusion of the World Series. At that point, players and new teams can talk with each other, but signings cannot occur until players until 2 p.m. five days after. A team can sign one of its own free agents in that five-day window, however. The Mariners have just two players who will become free agents: first baseman Justin Turner and relief pitcher Yimi García, their two trade deadline acquisitions from Toronto.

• Contract options must be exercised within five days of the completion of the World Series. For the Mariners, a decision will have to be made on whether or not to pick up the $12 million option on second baseman Jorge Polanco’s contract or give him a $750,000 buyout.

• Another decision that must be made by teams in the first five days following the World Series is whether or not to extend the qualifying offer to their eligible free agents. The Mariners do not have any eligible players as Turner and Garcia were acquired during the season.

• The fifth day after the end of the World Series is also the deadline for all players on the 60-day injured list to be reinstated. García, utility player Sam Haggerty, and relievers Matt Brash and Jackson Kowar ended the season on Seattle’s 60-day IL. With two free agents coming off the 40-man roster – which is currently at 39 – no moves will needed to get them back on. The Mariners will have three open spots.

• Nov. 4-7: General manager meetings in San Antonio, Texas. GMs from all 30 clubs meet to address matters such as rule changes, but there is plenty of trade talk as well with the groundwork for future deals often laid and occasionally trades completed.

• Nov. 18: Hall of Fame ballot is announced. Ichiro and Félix Hernández will be on the ballot for the first time.

• Nov. 19: Deadline for teams to add eligible minor league players to the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 draft.

• Nov. 22: Non-tender deadline. Pre-arbitration and arb-eligible players must be offered a contract by this date or they become free agents. Mariners arbitration eligible players with MLBTraderumors.com salary projections:

RP Austin Voth: $2.2 million

RP JT Chargois: $1.7 million

IF Luis Urias: $5 million

RP Trent Thornton: $2.1 million

OF Randy Arozarena: $11.7 million

IF Josh Rojas: $4.3 million

OF/IF Sam Haggerty: $900,000

SP Logan Gilbert: $8.1 million

RP Tayler Saucedo: $1 million

C Cal Raleigh: $5.6 million

RP Gabe Speier: $900,000

SP George Kirby: $5.5 million

• Dec. 8-11: Baseball winter meetings in Dallas. The biggest meeting in baseball with organizations, media and agents all in one place. Deals happen here. Sometimes many, sometimes few. Regardless, it is four days of wall-to-wall baseball news. Away from the trades and signings, the Rule 5 Draft and MLB Draft lottery will take place here.

• Dec. 11: The Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award winner announced. Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims is among the 10 finalists.

• Jan. 9: Deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players who have not yet agreed to a 2025 contract to exchange and submit salary figures for arbitration. Hearings will be scheduled for late January/early February.

• Mid-January: International signing period begins.

• February: Pitchers and catchers report to spring training. The Mariners’ report date has yet to be set.

MLB awards schedule

• Oct. 15 – Gold Glove Finalists

• During the World Series – Roberto Clemente Award winner

• Nov. 3 – Gold Glove winners

• Nov. 4 – Silver Slugger finalists

• Nov. 11 – BBWAA finalists

• Nov. 12 – Silver Slugger winners

• Nov. 19 – Manager of the Year

• Nov. 20 – Cy Young Awards

• Nov. 21 – MVP awards

