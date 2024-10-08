If you like your football uniforms to hark back to yesteryear, you’re going to like what you see when the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers lock horns on Thursday Night Football.

In one corner will be the blue-and-silver clad Seahawks, breaking out their 1990s-style throwback uniforms for the second time already this season.

And in the other corner, the 49ers will be wearing all white in the style of the Super Bowl-winning 1994 San Francisco team. (Is it 49ers or 94ers?)

Good luck finding anybody that isn’t happy with how Thursday’s game looks from a sartorial sense. In fact, it very well could be the most-liked uniform matchup we see all season in the NFL.

At the very least, these uniforms should go over better than when the 49ers and Seahawks met last season on another Thursday. San Francisco broke out the same white throwbacks, but Seattle went with their always controversial “Action Green” set. So while one team was in the 90s, the other was cosplaying as tennis balls. For the record, the Niners won that one 31-13 on their way to NFC West and conference championships.

The Seahawks usually go green when they play on Thursday nights, so perhaps a new tradition is starting under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

This will be the fourth time the Seahawks wear their throwbacks since debuting them in 2023. They beat Denver in Week 1 wearing the uniforms, and went 1-1 in them last season. The Seahawks in the throwbacks are 2-0 so far at home, with the only loss coming last year at Dallas.

Seattle enters Thursday leading the NFC West with a 3-2 record, though San Francisco (2-3) can change that if it wins in the 5:15 p.m. contest at Lumen Field.

