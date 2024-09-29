Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners rally, walk off to beat Athletics 7-6 in 10 innings

Sep 28, 2024, 10:24 PM | Updated: 11:51 pm

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner walkoff fielder's choice Oakland Athletics 2024...

Justin Turner of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his walkoff fielder's choice against Oakland on Saturday. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS TALBOTT


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Leo Rivas scored on Justin Turner’s fielder’s-choice grounder to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Oakland Athletics 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday night.

Seattle Mariners 7, Oakland Athletics 6 (10 innings): Box score

Pinch-runner Rivas avoided Shea Langeliers’ tag attempt at the plate with a wide slide, giving Seattle its third straight win and 11th victory in its final at-bat of the season.

“That’s not exactly what I was trying to do up there,” pinch-hitter Turner said of his grounder to second. “But (hitting coach Edgar Martinez) talks about it all the time, just trying to get a good pitch and hit it hard somewhere, move the ball forward and make things happen.”

The Mariners’ comeback win — their 32nd of the season — came with nothing on the line after the team was eliminated from postseason contention midweek. But the teams traded late leads and Luke Raley rallied the Mariners twice for their seventh win in their last nine games.

First, Julio Rodríguez scored from first base on Raley’s double into the left-field corner for a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning. Then he hit a two-run homer to right field to tie it 6-6 in the ninth. His 22nd homer came after Langeliers had put the A’s up 6-4 in the top of the inning with a three-run homer.

“It’s the big leagues,” Raley said of his motivation. “Not everybody gets to do this. I will never take a day for granted.”

Eduard Bazardo (2-0) earned the win and Scott Alexander (1-3) took the loss.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hit his 92nd career homer in the fourth inning, tying him with Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets Hall of Famer Mike Piazza for most home runs through the first four years of a career for catchers. That also ties Alvin Davis’ team record. Ninety of the 92 homers came after the switch hitter’s first year in the majors.

Josh Rojas added a two-run single later in the inning to put Seattle up 3-0.

Emerson Hancock, a rookie right-hander making his 12th start after being called up from Triple-A Tacoma, walked four batters. He struck out three and gave up five hits in 5 1/3 innings. But he started the fifth by putting Max Schuemann on base, then one out later Brent Rocker hit his 39th homer to cut the Mariners’ lead to 3-2.

“You can kind of see him emerging and taking on that responsibility (of clubhouse leadership), which is awesome,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “I hope that tomorrow works out for him and he gets that 40th homer.”

Tyler Soderstrom tied it in the sixth with a solo shot to the left-field corner.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller was moved to the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right index finger. The move opened a roster spot for Hancock. Miller was 12-8 and led the majors with nine starts of 6-plus scoreless innings. He’s the first Mariners starter with an ERA lower than 3.99 (2.94) and a WHIP below 1.00 (0.98) since Félix Hernández in 2014.

UP NEXT

Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (8-12, 3.33 ERA) faces Oakland RHP Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.35) to close out the season.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• The key things Dipoto said about Mariners’ offseason plans
• Cal Raleigh reflects on Mariners’ ‘disappointing’ 2024 season
• Rost: Where Seattle Mariners’ season ending leaves fans
• Video: What led to Seattle Mariners missing the playoffs again
Requiem for a Seattle Mariners Season: The questions that await

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 61° | Low 45°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner walkoff fielder's choice Oakland Athletics 2024...

Chris Talbott

Mariners rally, walk off to beat Athletics 7-6 in 10 innings

Luke Raley hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners walked off in the 10th to beat Oakland 7-6.

1 hour ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh strikeout 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Cal Raleigh reflects on Mariners’ ‘disappointing’ 2024 season

"It just never really got clicking," Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh said after falling just short of the playoffs once again.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jerry Dipoto...

Cameron Van Til

The key things Dipoto said about Mariners’ offseason plans

President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto spoke about the Seattle Mariners' biggest needs, their payroll situation and more.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners fans...

Stacy Rost

Where Mariners’ season ending leaves fans

When the Seattle Mariners season ends in a tough way, there are two fans that always come to find for Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost.

7 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Colt Emerson prospect farm system rankings...

Zac Hereth

Mariners unveil 2024 minor league award winners

Outfielder Lazaro Montes and pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Michael Morales take home the top honors from the Seattle Mariners.

12 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh celebrates home run Randy Arozarena Oakland Athletics 2024...

Daimon Eklund

Cal Raleigh, Mitch Garver homer as Mariners beat A’s 2-0

Cal Raleigh hit his 32nd home run and the Seattle Mariners beat the A's 2-0 one day after being eliminated from postseason contention.

1 day ago

Mariners rally, walk off to beat Athletics 7-6 in 10 innings